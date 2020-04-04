Coronavirus, public health emergency declared by the Maltese authorities

The Maltese government declared a public health emergency as the health authorities confirmed a sustained local transmission of COVID 19. The Supretendent of Public Health, Professor Chairmaine Gauci announced eleven new cases of coronavirus while she remarked that the cases are slowly increasing.

According to the local health authorities all new patients contracted the virus locally and are in good health. Among those who tested positive there is another migrant who resides at Ħal Far Open Centre and a two-year-old girl.

The first case of coronavirus has been registered on 7 March and subsequently the number went up to 213 confirmed cases.

