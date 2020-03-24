Coronavirus, second economic boost for the maltese economy

The Maltese government has announced an overall package of €70 million per month for the next three months and will be reviewed as needed to address the economic crisis caused by COVID 19. Maltese Prime Minister Roberto Abela said the purpose of the financial aid package is that various industries will be in a position to operate in order to start over quickly.

In a press conference, Abela also said that the government is ready to register a financial deficit if necessary so that the country can overcome this crisis situation.

Prime Minister Abela explained that the government will pay €800 to over 60,000 employees that their income is directly threatened by the spread of the coronavirus.

