Coronavirus spreading in Malta and Gozo

While the Maltese health authorities have announced that in less than two weeks Malta has recorded a total of 64 positive cases for coronavirus, the local situation seems to be more in crisis with eleven new cases, one of them was positive through a close local contact.

The Superintendent for Public Health Dr. Charmaine Gaudi added that the first case from Gozo was confirmed while an elderly man has had complications and is being treated at Mater Dei hospital. The 69-year-old man from Gozo had his first symptoms on March 16. He had not been abroad and was not in contact with anyone else who had travelled in recent days.

