Cosmoprof Bologna, appuntamento di riferimento per industria cosmetica  

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Cosmoprof Bologna, appuntamento di riferimento per industria cosmetica proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Economia

Economia e finanza sono cambiate, servono regole più eque e semplici

Redazione web - 0
L'imposta sul reddito ha abbandonato i criteri di progressività indicati dalla Costituzione. Disparità sociali a livelli allarmanti continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Economia

una occasione di riORDINO da non perdere

Redazione web - 0
Possibile utilizzare la revisione e gli aumenti dell'Iva per arrivare a disegnare un'imposta personale che si riveli più giusta continua...
Continua a leggere
Economia

Taglio al cuneo, decreto in «Gazzetta». Dal 1° luglio aumenti per 16 milioni di lavoratori

Redazione web - 0
(Armando Dadi) 1′ di lettura Approda sulla "Gazzetta Ufficiale» di mercoledì 5 febbraio (n. 29) il decreto per il taglio del cuneo fiscale. In...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Vento fortissimo a Napoli: albero cade davanti alla scuola, bambini in trappola

Redazione web - 0
I forti venti che si sono abbattuti su Napoli e tutta la regione hanno generato pericoli e paura. In tarda mattinata un albero è...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanità, De Luca: “Delibera su cardiochirurgia è una bestialità: sarà ritirata”

Redazione web - 0
Il governatore: “Zero polemiche, pensiamo alle cose serie”. Il caso denunciato da “Repubblica” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Sanità, De...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Baciamoci tutti”, il flash mob di San Valentino

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento domenica 9 alle 12 all'incrocio tra via Scarlatti e Luca Giordano Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo “Baciamoci tutti”, il...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus: la Regione attiva un numero verde

Redazione web - 0
La Regione Campania ha attivato un numero verde per il coronavirus. Dalle 8 alle 20, gli operatori risponderanno agli utenti su sintomi, prevenzione, contagio...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Vento fortissimo a Napoli: albero cade davanti alla scuola, bambini in trappola

Redazione web - 0
I forti venti che si sono abbattuti su Napoli e tutta la regione hanno generato pericoli e paura. In tarda mattinata un albero è...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanità, De Luca: “Delibera su cardiochirurgia è una bestialità: sarà ritirata”

Redazione web - 0
Il governatore: “Zero polemiche, pensiamo alle cose serie”. Il caso denunciato da “Repubblica” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Sanità, De...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Baciamoci tutti”, il flash mob di San Valentino

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento domenica 9 alle 12 all'incrocio tra via Scarlatti e Luca Giordano Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo “Baciamoci tutti”, il...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus: la Regione attiva un numero verde

Redazione web - 0
La Regione Campania ha attivato un numero verde per il coronavirus. Dalle 8 alle 20, gli operatori risponderanno agli utenti su sintomi, prevenzione, contagio...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Economia e finanza sono cambiate, servono regole più eque e semplici

Economia Redazione web - 0
L'imposta sul reddito ha abbandonato i criteri di progressività indicati dalla Costituzione. Disparità sociali a livelli allarmanti continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

una occasione di riORDINO da non perdere

Economia Redazione web - 0
Possibile utilizzare la revisione e gli aumenti dell'Iva per arrivare a disegnare un'imposta personale che si riveli più giusta continua...
Continua a leggere

Taglio al cuneo, decreto in «Gazzetta». Dal 1° luglio aumenti per 16 milioni di lavoratori

Economia Redazione web - 0
(Armando Dadi) 1′ di lettura Approda sulla "Gazzetta Ufficiale» di mercoledì 5 febbraio (n. 29) il decreto per il taglio del cuneo fiscale. In...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, stop voli per Cina, ma è ancora possibile arrivarci: ecco come e quanto costa

Economia Redazione web - 0
(REUTERS) 3′ di lettura I timori del Coronavirus hanno avuto impatto brutale sullaviazione. Più di 60 compagnie aeree hanno deciso di interrompere temporaneamente i...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli