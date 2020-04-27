Covid-19, more new cases confirmed in Malta

The situation of COVID-19 in Malta is still in a very delicate stage and the authorities still need to continue taking the necessary precautions to fight the virus. This was declared by the Superintendent for Public Health, Prof. Charmaine Gauci during a press conference this afternoon.
She announced two new positive cases involving Maltese citizens; a man aged 40 who was in contact with a person who had contracted the virus. The virus was transmitted from his workplace.The other case is a male, aged 68. The health authorities are carrying out the contact tracing amongst his family members.
Meanwhile,

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Covid-19, more new cases confirmed in Malta proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Malta, due nuovi positivi al coronavirus

Redazione web - 0
E' ancora in una fase molto delicata l'emergenza da coronavirus a Malta e le autorità sanitarie devono ancora continuare a prendere le precauzioni necessarie...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Cassa in deroga, Regione Toscana ha autorizzato 80% domande

Redazione web - 0
Sulle procedure per l'erogazione della cassa integrazione in deroga collegata all'emergenza sanitaria da coronavirus Covid-19, la Regione Toscana ha già esaminato e autorizzato 27...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Conte a Milano: “Non ci sono le condizioni per un ritorno alla normalità”

Redazione web - 0
“Non ci sono le condizioni per tornare alla normalità”. Il presidente del consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, arrivato in prefettura a Milano dove ha incontrato il...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Rebecchini: “22mila edili in cassa integrazione a Roma e provincia” 

Redazione web - 0
Lo spiega il presidente Acer in una intervista all'Adnkronos Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Rebecchini: “22mila edili in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pasta brisèe | due antipasti da preparare in poco tempo

Redazione web - 0
La pasta brisèe è un impasto base che permette di realizzare diverse ricette sfiziose e croccanti in modo facile e veloce. Scopriamole La pasta...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, il premier Conte a Milano: incontro con Sala e Fontana

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente del Consiglio per la prima volta in Lombardia dall'inizio dell'emergenza: "Non sono venuto nella fase più critica, perché forse avrei creato intralcio»....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Per l’Oms “la pandemia è tutt’altro che finita”

Redazione web - 0
“La pandemia è tutt'altro che finita. L'Organizzazione mondiale della sanità continua a essere preoccupata sui trend in crescita in Africa, Europa orientale, America Latina...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, Rebecchini: “22mila edili in cassa integrazione a Roma e provincia” 

Redazione web - 0
Lo spiega il presidente Acer in una intervista all'Adnkronos Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, Rebecchini: “22mila edili in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pasta brisèe | due antipasti da preparare in poco tempo

Redazione web - 0
La pasta brisèe è un impasto base che permette di realizzare diverse ricette sfiziose e croccanti in modo facile e veloce. Scopriamole La pasta...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, il premier Conte a Milano: incontro con Sala e Fontana

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente del Consiglio per la prima volta in Lombardia dall'inizio dell'emergenza: "Non sono venuto nella fase più critica, perché forse avrei creato intralcio»....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Per l’Oms “la pandemia è tutt’altro che finita”

Redazione web - 0
“La pandemia è tutt'altro che finita. L'Organizzazione mondiale della sanità continua a essere preoccupata sui trend in crescita in Africa, Europa orientale, America Latina...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Malta, due nuovi positivi al coronavirus

Politica Redazione web - 0
E' ancora in una fase molto delicata l'emergenza da coronavirus a Malta e le autorità sanitarie devono ancora continuare a prendere le precauzioni necessarie...
Continua a leggere

Cassa in deroga, Regione Toscana ha autorizzato 80% domande

Politica Redazione web - 0
Sulle procedure per l'erogazione della cassa integrazione in deroga collegata all'emergenza sanitaria da coronavirus Covid-19, la Regione Toscana ha già esaminato e autorizzato 27...
Continua a leggere

Conte a Milano: “Non ci sono le condizioni per un ritorno alla normalità”

Politica Redazione web - 0
“Non ci sono le condizioni per tornare alla normalità”. Il presidente del consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, arrivato in prefettura a Milano dove ha incontrato il...
Continua a leggere

Per Mattarella le scuole chiuse sono “una ferita per tutti”

Politica Redazione web - 0
I ragazzi resteranno lontani dalle scuole “fino a quando il pericolo non sarà stato eliminato; e non sarà possibile riaprirle in sicurezza”. Ma da...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli