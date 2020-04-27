Covid-19, more new cases confirmed in Malta

The situation of COVID-19 in Malta is still in a very delicate stage and the authorities still need to continue taking the necessary precautions to fight the virus. This was declared by the Superintendent for Public Health, Prof. Charmaine Gauci during a press conference this afternoon.

She announced two new positive cases involving Maltese citizens; a man aged 40 who was in contact with a person who had contracted the virus. The virus was transmitted from his workplace.The other case is a male, aged 68. The health authorities are carrying out the contact tracing amongst his family members.

