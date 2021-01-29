Covid-19, new italian ambassador discusses new initiatives in Malta

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) The new Italian Ambassador to Malta Fabrizio Romano met with Anglu Farrugia, the Speaker of the Maltese House of Representatives during a courtesy visit in Valletta.
After welcoming Ambassador Romano, Seaker Farrugia highlighted the very strong, long-standing and historical bilateral relations that exist between the two neighbouring countries. Speaker Farrugia recalled the extensive number of high-level visits and the numerous agreements which reflect these exceptional relations.
He noted that, at a parliamentary level, the bilateral relations were also very good and referred to his participation in the the Parliamentary event held in Rome in March 2017 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rome Treaty.

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Covid-19, new italian ambassador discusses new initiatives in Malta proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Conte “Mercato? Non penso a cambiamenti nella nostra rosa”

Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – “Non vedo e non penso a cambiamenti nella rosa. Conosciamo la situazione che stiamo vivendo. E' inutile creare fumo o magari...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Coronavirus, nuovo ambasciatore italiano a Malta per nuove iniziative

Redazione web - 0
LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Il nuovo Ambasciatore italiano a Malta Fabrizio Romano ha incontrato Anlu Farrugia, Presidente della Camera dei Rappresentanti maltese durante...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Pioli “Testa al Bologna, Ibra è carico e non è razzista”

Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – “Ibra è dispiaciuto per l'espulsione di Coppa Italia ma è molto determinato e molto carico per la gara di domani. Certe...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Il misterioso ritrovamento di 750 pellicani morti in Senegal

Redazione web - 0
AGI – È ancora misteriosa la causa della morte di 750 pellicani rinvenuti senza vita nel santuario di Djourd, nel Nord del Senegal, sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’Egitto si conferma primo esportatore di arance al mondo

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'Egitto si è confermato, anche nel 2020, il primo esportatore di arance al mondo. Il prodotto agricolo è stato venduto in 104...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bruxelles rende noto il contratto con AstraZeneca: ecco il testo

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Commissione europea ha pubblicato il contratto siglato con AstraZeneca per la fornitura del vaccino contro il Covid-19. “Su richiesta della Commissione...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Inps: ceduti a Roma 56 appartamenti per 3,17 milioni

Redazione web - 0
Venduti ad affittuari di lungo corso. Il piano triennale punta a 450 milioni di dismissioni Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Inps:...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il misterioso ritrovamento di 750 pellicani morti in Senegal

Redazione web - 0
AGI – È ancora misteriosa la causa della morte di 750 pellicani rinvenuti senza vita nel santuario di Djourd, nel Nord del Senegal, sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’Egitto si conferma primo esportatore di arance al mondo

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'Egitto si è confermato, anche nel 2020, il primo esportatore di arance al mondo. Il prodotto agricolo è stato venduto in 104...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bruxelles rende noto il contratto con AstraZeneca: ecco il testo

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Commissione europea ha pubblicato il contratto siglato con AstraZeneca per la fornitura del vaccino contro il Covid-19. “Su richiesta della Commissione...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Inps: ceduti a Roma 56 appartamenti per 3,17 milioni

Redazione web - 0
Venduti ad affittuari di lungo corso. Il piano triennale punta a 450 milioni di dismissioni Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Inps:...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Conte “Mercato? Non penso a cambiamenti nella nostra rosa”

Politica Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – “Non vedo e non penso a cambiamenti nella rosa. Conosciamo la situazione che stiamo vivendo. E' inutile creare fumo o magari...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, nuovo ambasciatore italiano a Malta per nuove iniziative

Politica Redazione web - 0
LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Il nuovo Ambasciatore italiano a Malta Fabrizio Romano ha incontrato Anlu Farrugia, Presidente della Camera dei Rappresentanti maltese durante...
Continua a leggere

Pioli “Testa al Bologna, Ibra è carico e non è razzista”

Politica Redazione web - 0
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – “Ibra è dispiaciuto per l'espulsione di Coppa Italia ma è molto determinato e molto carico per la gara di domani. Certe...
Continua a leggere

A dicembre retribuzioni in lieve aumento su base annua

Politica Redazione web - 0
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Alla fine di dicembre 2020, i contratti collettivi nazionali in vigore per la parte economica (24 contratti) riguardano il 19,1% dei...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli