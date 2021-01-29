Covid-19, new italian ambassador discusses new initiatives in Malta

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) The new Italian Ambassador to Malta Fabrizio Romano met with Anglu Farrugia, the Speaker of the Maltese House of Representatives during a courtesy visit in Valletta.

After welcoming Ambassador Romano, Seaker Farrugia highlighted the very strong, long-standing and historical bilateral relations that exist between the two neighbouring countries. Speaker Farrugia recalled the extensive number of high-level visits and the numerous agreements which reflect these exceptional relations.

He noted that, at a parliamentary level, the bilateral relations were also very good and referred to his participation in the the Parliamentary event held in Rome in March 2017 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rome Treaty.

