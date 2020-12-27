Covid, first person received Pfizer jab in Malta

The first jab of the anti-Covid vaccine in Malta was given today. Rachel Grech, a nurse that works at the Infectious Disease Unit, Mater Dei Hospital, was the first person to be vaccinated. She was vaccinated in the presence of Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Dr Chris Fearne.

Robert Abela insisted that although Malta has the vaccine, the pandemic is not over, and people still have to abide by the restrictions.

Rachel Grech appealed to the Maltese and Gozitans that it is important that everyone takes the vaccine.

