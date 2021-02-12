Covid, Malta with the highest and fastest rate of vaccination in the EU

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Malta is the highest and the fastest in the EU. This was confirmed by the Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Chris Fearne.

He said that by next Sunday, Malta is expected to reach the target of administering 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, two weeks before the official schedule.

Meanwhile, the Maltese health authorities said that the first consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after temperature issues developed. Health Minister confirmed that this vaccine will be administered as from today. Fearne also said that as from next month,

