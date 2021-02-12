Covid, Malta with the highest and fastest rate of vaccination in the EU

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Malta is the highest and the fastest in the EU. This was confirmed by the Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Chris Fearne.
He said that by next Sunday, Malta is expected to reach the target of administering 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, two weeks before the official schedule.
Meanwhile, the Maltese health authorities said that the first consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after temperature issues developed. Health Minister confirmed that this vaccine will be administered as from today. Fearne also said that as from next month,

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Covid, Malta with the highest and fastest rate of vaccination in the EU proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Malta, tasso di vaccinazione anti-Covid più alto e più rapido nell’UE

Redazione web - 0
LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Il tasso di vaccinazione contro COVID-19 a Malta è il più alto e il più rapido nell'UE. Lo ha...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Chi ha vinto il referendum Rousseau su Twitter

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Alle 19 Mario Draghi salirà al Quirinale e capiremo se dopo le consultazioni esistono le condizioni per far nascere il nuovo Governo....
Continua a leggere
Politica

Rapetti Mogol “Da SIAE auguri buon lavoro al Presidente Draghi”

Redazione web - 0
“A nome degli oltre 90 mila associati della Società Italiana Autori ed Editori desidero formulare i migliori auguri di buon lavoro al professore Mario...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Vaccinazione degli over 80, la guida: quando comincia, come si fa e dove

Redazione web - 0
Sono oltre 700 mila i cittadini della Lombardia ultraottantenni. Ecco tutte le informazioni utili per orientarsi nel percorso: dalla prenotazione ai centri vaccinali dell'Ats...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Barona, il focolaio nell’asilo: «Positivi sei bambini e otto educatrici»

Redazione web - 0
Il Comune ha fatto sapere di aver chiuso la scuola materna di via Lope de Vega. Resta aperto,invece, il nido d'infanzia. Protestano...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’Ue ha adottato il regolamento del Recovery. Ora tocca agli Stati 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'occasione era così importante per l'Unione europea che il premier portoghese, Antonio Costa, attuale presidente del Consiglio Ue, ha voluto essere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid nel Lazio, oggi 1.089 nuovi casi positivi e 34 morti. A Roma 571 malati

Redazione web - 0
Quasi duecento in meno i contagi rispetto al giorno precedente. Calano anche i ricoveri e le Terapie intensive Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Vaccinazione degli over 80, la guida: quando comincia, come si fa e dove

Redazione web - 0
Sono oltre 700 mila i cittadini della Lombardia ultraottantenni. Ecco tutte le informazioni utili per orientarsi nel percorso: dalla prenotazione ai centri vaccinali dell'Ats...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Barona, il focolaio nell’asilo: «Positivi sei bambini e otto educatrici»

Redazione web - 0
Il Comune ha fatto sapere di aver chiuso la scuola materna di via Lope de Vega. Resta aperto,invece, il nido d'infanzia. Protestano...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’Ue ha adottato il regolamento del Recovery. Ora tocca agli Stati 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'occasione era così importante per l'Unione europea che il premier portoghese, Antonio Costa, attuale presidente del Consiglio Ue, ha voluto essere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid nel Lazio, oggi 1.089 nuovi casi positivi e 34 morti. A Roma 571 malati

Redazione web - 0
Quasi duecento in meno i contagi rispetto al giorno precedente. Calano anche i ricoveri e le Terapie intensive Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Malta, tasso di vaccinazione anti-Covid più alto e più rapido nell’UE

Politica Redazione web - 0
LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Il tasso di vaccinazione contro COVID-19 a Malta è il più alto e il più rapido nell'UE. Lo ha...
Continua a leggere

Chi ha vinto il referendum Rousseau su Twitter

Politica Redazione web - 0
AGI – Alle 19 Mario Draghi salirà al Quirinale e capiremo se dopo le consultazioni esistono le condizioni per far nascere il nuovo Governo....
Continua a leggere

Rapetti Mogol “Da SIAE auguri buon lavoro al Presidente Draghi”

Politica Redazione web - 0
“A nome degli oltre 90 mila associati della Società Italiana Autori ed Editori desidero formulare i migliori auguri di buon lavoro al professore Mario...
Continua a leggere

La lista dei ministri del governo Draghi 

Politica Redazione web - 0
(Articolo in aggiornamento) Il Presidente del Consiglio incaricato Mario Draghi è giunto al Quirinale dove ha incontrato il Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella per sciogliere...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli