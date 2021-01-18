Cristiano Ronaldo e i problemi con il gol a gennaio. Poche gioie anche ai tempi del Real, poi il turbo

Gennaio da incubo per Cristiano Ronaldo, accadeva anche ai tempi del Real Madrid continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Alvino: “Il Napoli deve restare con i piedi per terra, la Juve vuole vincere”

Redazione web - 0
Carlo Alvino, giornalista di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli e di TV Luna, è intervenuto ai microfoni della Radio ufficiale azzurra per parlare della vittoria...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juve, ciclo finito! Pirlo abbia il coraggio di fare delle scelte importanti: fuori i senatori!

Redazione web - 0
Una provocazione sulla Juventus. Pirlo abbia il coraggio di cambiare, ma per davvero continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juventus, Dybala ancora out: decisa la data del rientro

Redazione web - 0
Dybala salterà le prossime due partite della Juventus: l'attaccante argentino tornerà a disposizione per la Sampdoria. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Sacerdote cattolico rapito e ucciso a colpi di machete in Nigeria

Redazione web - 0
AGI – È stato rapito e barbaramente ucciso padre John Gbakaan, parroco della chiesa di Sant'Antonio di Gulu, nella diocesi di Minna, in Nigeria....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ergastolo a Jacob Danho, il padre della piccola Gloria: «L’ha uccisa per ritorsione contro la ex»

Redazione web - 0
Il delitto il 22 giugno del 2019. L'ivoriano di 38 anni voleva vendicarsi di Isabelle, la compagna che 4 mesi prima lo aveva lasciato....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Russia: prorogata la detenzione di Navalny, lui non si arrende

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il leader dell'opposizione russa, Aleksei Navalny, invita i russi a scendere in piazza per protestare contro il suo arresto. “Non abbiate paura,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Spagna strappa un aumento dei fondi del Recovery e supera l’Italia

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Spagna riceverà dal fondo di Recovery e resilience facility dell'Ue 10,36 miliardi di euro in più di sovvenzioni rispetto a quanto...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sacerdote cattolico rapito e ucciso a colpi di machete in Nigeria

Redazione web - 0
AGI – È stato rapito e barbaramente ucciso padre John Gbakaan, parroco della chiesa di Sant'Antonio di Gulu, nella diocesi di Minna, in Nigeria....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Ergastolo a Jacob Danho, il padre della piccola Gloria: «L’ha uccisa per ritorsione contro la ex»

Redazione web - 0
Il delitto il 22 giugno del 2019. L'ivoriano di 38 anni voleva vendicarsi di Isabelle, la compagna che 4 mesi prima lo aveva lasciato....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Russia: prorogata la detenzione di Navalny, lui non si arrende

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il leader dell'opposizione russa, Aleksei Navalny, invita i russi a scendere in piazza per protestare contro il suo arresto. “Non abbiate paura,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Spagna strappa un aumento dei fondi del Recovery e supera l’Italia

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La Spagna riceverà dal fondo di Recovery e resilience facility dell'Ue 10,36 miliardi di euro in più di sovvenzioni rispetto a quanto...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Alvino: “Il Napoli deve restare con i piedi per terra, la Juve vuole vincere”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Carlo Alvino, giornalista di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli e di TV Luna, è intervenuto ai microfoni della Radio ufficiale azzurra per parlare della vittoria...
Continua a leggere

Juve, ciclo finito! Pirlo abbia il coraggio di fare delle scelte importanti: fuori i senatori!

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Una provocazione sulla Juventus. Pirlo abbia il coraggio di cambiare, ma per davvero continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Juventus, Dybala ancora out: decisa la data del rientro

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Dybala salterà le prossime due partite della Juventus: l'attaccante argentino tornerà a disposizione per la Sampdoria. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Milan, ancora mercato: caccia al vice-Theo Hernandez, contatti con il Barcellona

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Milan cerca un nuovo terzino sinistro: contatti con il Barcellona per Junior Firpo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli