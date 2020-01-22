Csm: Borrelli nuovo procuratore di Salerno, passa con 19 voti

La nomina era stata congelata dopo intercettazioni Palamara

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

“Domeniche in dimora”, visite guidate straordinarie nei palazzi storici della Campania

Redazione web - 0
L'evento, organizzato da Scabec, inizia domenica 26 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo, le donne della Cgil Napoli scrivono ai follower di Junior Cally

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Galleria Toledo, in scena “Figlie di cagna”

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento il 23 e 24 alle 20.30. La piece è un adattamento dal “Grande quaderno” de la “Trilogia della città di K”,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

“Domeniche in dimora”, visite guidate straordinarie nei palazzi storici della Campania

Redazione web - 0
L'evento, organizzato da Scabec, inizia domenica 26 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo, le donne della Cgil Napoli scrivono ai follower di Junior Cally

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Galleria Toledo, in scena “Figlie di cagna”

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento il 23 e 24 alle 20.30. La piece è un adattamento dal “Grande quaderno” de la “Trilogia della città di K”,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rete di spacciatori sgominata nel Cilento, rifornivano minorenni

Redazione web - 0
Bastava una telefonata e la dose arrivava fino a destinazione continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Domeniche in dimora”, visite guidate straordinarie nei palazzi storici della Campania

Redazione web - 0
L'evento, organizzato da Scabec, inizia domenica 26 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sanremo, le donne della Cgil Napoli scrivono ai follower di Junior Cally

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Galleria Toledo, in scena “Figlie di cagna”

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento il 23 e 24 alle 20.30. La piece è un adattamento dal “Grande quaderno” de la “Trilogia della città di K”,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Rete di spacciatori sgominata nel Cilento, rifornivano minorenni

Redazione web - 0
Bastava una telefonata e la dose arrivava fino a destinazione continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

“Domeniche in dimora”, visite guidate straordinarie nei palazzi storici della Campania

Napoli Redazione web - 0
L'evento, organizzato da Scabec, inizia domenica 26 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Sanremo, le donne della Cgil Napoli scrivono ai follower di Junior Cally

Napoli Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Galleria Toledo, in scena “Figlie di cagna”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento il 23 e 24 alle 20.30. La piece è un adattamento dal “Grande quaderno” de la “Trilogia della città di K”,...
Continua a leggere

Rete di spacciatori sgominata nel Cilento, rifornivano minorenni

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Bastava una telefonata e la dose arrivava fino a destinazione continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli