CYPRUS UNFURLS ENVIRONMENT ROADMAP

Despite apparent failure to meet eco targets set by the EU for 2020, Nicosia is optimistic that it will achieve its 2030 goals with a 10-year roadmap on energy and the environment drafted by ministries.Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis is optimistic that the National Strategy Plan drawn up with the Energy Ministry will go a long way in overturning Cyprus’ poor performance.The plan, after receiving the go-ahead from the Cabinet, was sent to Brussels for evaluation and approval.The European Commission’s answer is expected within the coming weeks. “The 2020-2030 plan is so ambitious that it gives the working space to achieve the targets set at a national and European level,” said the Minister.Kadis noted that with the implementation of the measures that have been decided Nicosia is expected to largely meet the target of reducing greenhouse gases set for Cyprus,

