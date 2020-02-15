Cyprus uses 37% res for heating and cooling

Cyprus is among Europe’s top 10 countries for using renewable energy sources for heating and cooling, latest Eurostat figures show.In 2018, renewable energy accounted for 21% of the total energy used for heating and cooling in the EU, it was much higher in Cyprus at 37%.Among EU countries Cyprus was eighth for using renewable energy in this field while it was 30% in Greece (13th).According to Eurostat, the total EU share has increased steadily since the beginning of the data collection in 2004, when the share was 12%.Cyprus has also steadily introduced a higher share of renewable energy as 10 years ago it was only 14.47%.Increases in industry,

