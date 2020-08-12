Da Bper finanziamento con Garanzia Italia di Sace di circa 3 mln a Spal  

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Da Bper finanziamento con Garanzia Italia di Sace di circa 3 mln a Spal proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Inflazione, Istat: a luglio negativa per il terzo mese consecutivo 

Redazione web - 0
Prezzi giù dello 0,2% su base mensile e dello 0,4% su quella annuale Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Inflazione,...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Twitter, ora tutti possono scegliere chi può rispondere ai propri post 

Redazione web - 0
Estesa la nuova funzione che permette maggiore controllo su conversazioni avviate Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Twitter, ora tutti...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Morto scienziato Konrad Steffen, caduto in crepaccio in Groenlandia 

Redazione web - 0
Direttore dell'Istituto federale per la ricerca sulla foresta, la neve e il paesaggio (WSL), era stimato tra i maggiori studiosi del cambiamento climatico ...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Droga, spacciatori in moto bloccati per un controllo stradale: denunciati

Redazione web - 0
Addosso e a casa un piccolo campionario di stupefacenti. Il passeggero, un 33ene, aveva addosso un sacchetto con 2,7 grammi di hashish, 3,8 di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, molesta una 23enne alla fermata del bus: in manette

Redazione web - 0
Senza fissa dimora e con precedenti è accusato di violenza sessuale. La giovane si è ribellata energicamente e ha attirato i carabinieri ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, a Monza oltre 100 candidati per il test sul vaccino Takis, tanti i medici

Redazione web - 0
Nel capoluogo brianzolo sono partiti lunedì 10 agosto, gli screening per la selezione e "in pochissimi giorni abbiamo ricevuto oltre 100 candidature a volontario...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il presidente filippino Duterte farà da cavia al vaccino russo

Redazione web - 0
AGI- Il presidente filippino Rodrigo Duterte si è offerto di “fare da cavia” al vaccino russo contro il coronavirus. Lo ha affermato il suo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Droga, spacciatori in moto bloccati per un controllo stradale: denunciati

Redazione web - 0
Addosso e a casa un piccolo campionario di stupefacenti. Il passeggero, un 33ene, aveva addosso un sacchetto con 2,7 grammi di hashish, 3,8 di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, molesta una 23enne alla fermata del bus: in manette

Redazione web - 0
Senza fissa dimora e con precedenti è accusato di violenza sessuale. La giovane si è ribellata energicamente e ha attirato i carabinieri ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, a Monza oltre 100 candidati per il test sul vaccino Takis, tanti i medici

Redazione web - 0
Nel capoluogo brianzolo sono partiti lunedì 10 agosto, gli screening per la selezione e "in pochissimi giorni abbiamo ricevuto oltre 100 candidature a volontario...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il presidente filippino Duterte farà da cavia al vaccino russo

Redazione web - 0
AGI- Il presidente filippino Rodrigo Duterte si è offerto di “fare da cavia” al vaccino russo contro il coronavirus. Lo ha affermato il suo...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Inflazione, Istat: a luglio negativa per il terzo mese consecutivo 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Prezzi giù dello 0,2% su base mensile e dello 0,4% su quella annuale Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Inflazione,...
Continua a leggere

Twitter, ora tutti possono scegliere chi può rispondere ai propri post 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Estesa la nuova funzione che permette maggiore controllo su conversazioni avviate Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Twitter, ora tutti...
Continua a leggere

Morto scienziato Konrad Steffen, caduto in crepaccio in Groenlandia 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Direttore dell'Istituto federale per la ricerca sulla foresta, la neve e il paesaggio (WSL), era stimato tra i maggiori studiosi del cambiamento climatico ...
Continua a leggere

Morto Stefano Pernigotti, nipote del fondatore dell’azienda di Novi Ligure 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Morto Stefano Pernigotti, nipote del fondatore dell'azienda di Novi Ligure proviene da...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli