Da Fabio Silva a Bastoni e Cassano: gli Under 18 più costosi di sempre

Da Fabio Silva a Bastoni e Cassano: gli Under 18 più costosi di sempre. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Olanda-Italia, le formazioni ufficiali: torna bomber Immobile, ci sono Insigne e Zaniolo

Redazione web - 0
Sono state appena ufficializzate le formazioni della partita di UEFA Nations League di questa sera tra Olanda e Italia. Gli azzurri arrivano ad Amsterdam...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Elmas, Ct della Macedonia: “Gattuso per il nuovo modulo può contare sulla duttilità di Eljif. Vi spiego”

Redazione web - 0
Elmas è stato acquistato la scorsa estate dal Napoli che lo ho prelevato dal Fenerbache. La sua storia azzurra parla di un inizio non...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Nations League, Olanda-Italia ore 20.45: le formazioni ufficiali

Redazione web - 0
Le scelte ufficiali di Lodeweges e Mancini per la sfida di Nations League tra Olanda e Italia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Catalfo: “Con smart working shock culturale”  

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro del Lavoro: “Oggi 900mila lavoratori privati lavorano da remoto, durante lockdown 1,8 milioni” Continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Israele-Emirati: successo Usa, ma F-35 agitano le acque

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Dopo l'annuncio dello storico accordo per la normalizzazione delle relazioni tra Israele ed Emirati arabi uniti e il primo volo diretto tra...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Polpette al limone: secondo piatto goloso e veloce da preparare

Redazione web - 0
Le polpette al limone sono un ottimo secondo piatto goloso e veloce da preparare. Con pochi ingredienti porterete in tavola un ricetta deliziosa. ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

TgPoste, Del Fante: in arrivo due nuovi maxi-hub per l’e-commerce 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo TgPoste, Del Fante: in arrivo due nuovi maxi-hub per l'e-commerce proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Catalfo: “Con smart working shock culturale”  

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro del Lavoro: “Oggi 900mila lavoratori privati lavorano da remoto, durante lockdown 1,8 milioni” Continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Israele-Emirati: successo Usa, ma F-35 agitano le acque

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Dopo l'annuncio dello storico accordo per la normalizzazione delle relazioni tra Israele ed Emirati arabi uniti e il primo volo diretto tra...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Polpette al limone: secondo piatto goloso e veloce da preparare

Redazione web - 0
Le polpette al limone sono un ottimo secondo piatto goloso e veloce da preparare. Con pochi ingredienti porterete in tavola un ricetta deliziosa. ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

TgPoste, Del Fante: in arrivo due nuovi maxi-hub per l’e-commerce 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo TgPoste, Del Fante: in arrivo due nuovi maxi-hub per l'e-commerce proviene da...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Olanda-Italia, le formazioni ufficiali: torna bomber Immobile, ci sono Insigne e Zaniolo

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Sono state appena ufficializzate le formazioni della partita di UEFA Nations League di questa sera tra Olanda e Italia. Gli azzurri arrivano ad Amsterdam...
Continua a leggere

Elmas, Ct della Macedonia: “Gattuso per il nuovo modulo può contare sulla duttilità di Eljif. Vi spiego”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Elmas è stato acquistato la scorsa estate dal Napoli che lo ho prelevato dal Fenerbache. La sua storia azzurra parla di un inizio non...
Continua a leggere

Nations League, Olanda-Italia ore 20.45: le formazioni ufficiali

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le scelte ufficiali di Lodeweges e Mancini per la sfida di Nations League tra Olanda e Italia continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

De Laurentiis sbeffeggia Caldoro: “Offese senza senso, non hai mai fatto nulla di buono”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Aurelio De Laurentiis, presidente del Napoli, ha appena pubblicato una serie di Tweet sul suo profilo ufficiale riguardo le dichiarazioni dell'ex Presidente della Regione...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli