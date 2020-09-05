De Benedetti: “Draghi potrebbe essere formidabile presidente Repubblica” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo De Benedetti: “Draghi potrebbe essere formidabile presidente Repubblica” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Turismo, 4 italiani su 10 non hanno fatto vacanze  

Redazione web - 0
Lo rileva un'indagine di Confturismo, secondo cui il 52% di chi non è partito lo ha fatto per il timore del contagio da coronavirus,...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pensioni statali, a breve domanda per anticipo Tfs 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensioni statali, a breve domanda per anticipo Tfs proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Balconi rinnovati grazie al bonus facciate  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Balconi rinnovati grazie al bonus facciate proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Erdogan minaccia la Grecia e sposta i carri armati verso il confine

Redazione web - 0
AGI – I miti segnali di de-escalation dei giorni scorsi tra Turchia e Grecia sono già sfumati. Il presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, è...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Lodi, precipita dopo il decollo con un ultraleggero: grave 56enne

Redazione web - 0
Un problema con il carburante per l'ultraleggero caduto in un campo a circa 300 metri dalle case, a ridosso di via I Maggio. Indagini...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Caso Sabrina Beccalli, il generale Garofano: martedì la prima verità

Redazione web - 0
Nominato consulente proprio dalla famiglia Beccalli, Luciano Garofano, ex comandante del R. I. S. di Parma, per far luce sul caso: poco convincenti...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Spallanzani: «Il test salivare valido come i tamponi faringei»i giorni del covid-fase 3

Redazione web - 0
In corso di validazione il test sulla saliva. Eleonora Lalle (Inmi): "Sarebbe una modalità di raccolta più facile e meno invasiva rispetto al tampone....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Erdogan minaccia la Grecia e sposta i carri armati verso il confine

Redazione web - 0
AGI – I miti segnali di de-escalation dei giorni scorsi tra Turchia e Grecia sono già sfumati. Il presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, è...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Lodi, precipita dopo il decollo con un ultraleggero: grave 56enne

Redazione web - 0
Un problema con il carburante per l'ultraleggero caduto in un campo a circa 300 metri dalle case, a ridosso di via I Maggio. Indagini...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Caso Sabrina Beccalli, il generale Garofano: martedì la prima verità

Redazione web - 0
Nominato consulente proprio dalla famiglia Beccalli, Luciano Garofano, ex comandante del R. I. S. di Parma, per far luce sul caso: poco convincenti...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Spallanzani: «Il test salivare valido come i tamponi faringei»i giorni del covid-fase 3

Redazione web - 0
In corso di validazione il test sulla saliva. Eleonora Lalle (Inmi): "Sarebbe una modalità di raccolta più facile e meno invasiva rispetto al tampone....
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Turismo, 4 italiani su 10 non hanno fatto vacanze  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Lo rileva un'indagine di Confturismo, secondo cui il 52% di chi non è partito lo ha fatto per il timore del contagio da coronavirus,...
Continua a leggere

Pensioni statali, a breve domanda per anticipo Tfs 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensioni statali, a breve domanda per anticipo Tfs proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere

Balconi rinnovati grazie al bonus facciate  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Balconi rinnovati grazie al bonus facciate proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere

Alitalia, via libera Ue ad aiuti per 199 mln 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Mirano a compensare la compagnia aerea per i danni subiti a causa della pandemia causata dal coronavirus Sars-CoV-2. Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli