Vincenzo De Luca, Governatore della Regione Campania, ha pubblicato un post sulla sua pagina Facebook in merito a un piano socio-economico con il Governo. Di seguito le sue parole.

De Luca: “Colloquio col Ministro Speranza. Serve un piano socio-economico”

CLICCA QUI PER SAPERE TUTTO SUL NAPOLI

Ho avuto un colloquio con il ministro della Salute Roberto Speranza. Ho anticipato l’urgenza di istituire un tavolo congiunto Regione-Governo per la definizione di un Piano socio-economico a sostegno di tutte le categorie produttive: dell’industria, del commercio, dell’artigianato, del turismo, della cultura. Sarà chiesto, nel tavolo, anche l’allargamento dei congedi parentali: si tratterà di genitori di minori e misure di sostegno alle strutture sanitarie private in caso di emergenza posti letto. La Regione invierà a breve una lettera alle associazioni di categoria e alle stesse Camere di Commercio: così potranno far pervenire le proprie proposte da sottoporre al Governo, già nella giornata di lunedì prossimo.

The post De Luca: “Colloquio con Speranza. Serve un piano socio-economico” appeared first on Calcio Napoli 1926.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento