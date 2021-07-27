Despite release from the State government, universities in Sao Paulo maintain remote teaching

By Joao Marcelo

SAO PAULO – Despite the fact that Governor João Dória has announced the release for the return of classroom classes at universities and technical schools in the state of São Paulo, many colleges and universities decided to keep remote teaching in the second semester. The institutions justify that the vast majority of students have not yet been vaccinated and that they prefer to wait for the vaccine to be applied in younger age groups so that classroom education can resume.

Through a statement, the São Paulo State University (Unesp) informed about the continuity of remote teaching. “We believe it is important to emphasize that the resumption of in-person activities will be associated with factors such as the vaccination of our community, the epidemiological situation of the pandemic and the biosafety conditions of our units.” USP, University of São Paulo, follows the same plan as Unesp. At Unicamp, University of Campinas, remote theoretical classes will remain in operation until a new evaluation. Last year a resolution was already made and it foresees the return to classes, but in a partial and gradual way, only after teachers, administrative technicians and students receive the second dose of the vaccine against COVID – 19.

Many private universities have also opted to stay with remote learning. Mackenzie Presbyterian University informed in a statement that “during the entire pandemic, Mackenzie has been guided by its mission, which is to ‘educate and care for human beings, created in the image of God, for the full exercise of citizenship, in an environment of reformed Christian faith’. And, therefore, from this perspective, our institution has strived to ensure the best training processes and, above all, take care of the health of our academic community”.

The Getúlio Vargas Foundation and Insper, an institution dedicated to teaching and research, informed that they will receive students in person, after the release of the Government of São Paulo, following all the norms stipulated by the São Paulo Retake Plan. Both institutions will continue to offer remote learning to students who do not wish to return to in-person classes. In addition to the concern about the pandemic, the leaders of private education institutions fear that the in-person return could financially harm students, as students would have to return to pay for transportation and housing costs, as many of these students do not originally live in cities where they study. A study carried out by Semesp (Union of Supporting Entities of Higher Education Establishments in the State of São Paulo) estimated that 850,000 students stopped studying at private colleges last year because of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

VIA LIBERA AI CORSI IN PRESENZA. MA LE UNIVERSITÀ FRENANO

Di Joao Marcelo

SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE – Nonostante il governatore João Dória abbia dato il via libera al ritorno delle lezioni in presenza nelle università e negli istituti tecnici dello Stato di São Paulo, molti college e atenei hanno deciso di mantenere la didattica a distanza nel secondo semestre. Le istituzioni giustificano la scelta col fatto che la stragrande maggioranza degli studenti non è stata ancora vaccinata e che preferiscono dunque attendere che i più giovani siano immunizzati prima di riprendere l’istruzione in classe.

In una nota l’Università statale di San Paolo (Unesp) ha sottolineato: “La ripresa delle attività in presenza sarà associata a fattori come la vaccinazione, il quadro epidemiologico della pandemia e le condizioni di biosicurezza delle nostre sedi”. Anche l’Università di São Paulo (Usp) ha deciso di adattarsi al piano di Unesp. All’Università di Campinas (Unicamp) le lezioni resteranno a distanza fino a nuovo ordine. Già lo scorso anno era stata assunta una delibera che prevedeva il ritorno in classe, ma in modo parziale e graduale, solo dopo che docenti, tecnici amministrativi e studenti avessero ricevuto la seconda dose del vaccino contro il Covid-19.

Anche molte università private hanno optato per l’insegnamento a distanza. La Mackenzie Presbyterian University ha ricordato in una nota che “durante la pandemia ha proseguito nella sua missione di educare e prendersi cura degli esseri umani, creati a immagine di Dio, per il pieno esercizio della cittadinanza, in un ambiente della fede cristiana riformata”. E, quindi, ha fatto sapere ancora l’ateneo, “la nostra istituzione si è adoperata per garantire i migliori servizi formativi per prendersi cura della salute della nostra comunità accademica”.

Solo la Fondazione Getúlio Vargas e Insper, un’istituzione dedicata all’insegnamento e alla ricerca, autorizzeranno gli studenti ad accedere alle classi, in linea con il via libera del governo di San Paolo e con la normativa anti-Covid. Entrambe le istituzioni continueranno però a offrire lezioni a distanza agli studenti che non desiderano tornare. Oltre alla preoccupazione per la pandemia, gli amministratori degli istituti privati temono che il ritorno in aula possa danneggiare finanziariamente gli studenti che non risiedono a San Paolo e che quindi dovranno ricominciare a sostenere le spese di vitto, alloggio e trasporto. Uno studio condotto dall’Unione degli enti di sostegno degli istituti di istruzione superiore dello Stato di San Paolo (Semesp) ha avvertito che 850mila studenti hanno smesso di studiare nei college privati lo scorso anno a causa della crisi economica causata dalla pandemia.

APESAR DE LIBERAÇÃO DO GOVERNO ESTADUAL, UNIVERSIDADES PÚBLICAS PAULISTAS MANTÊM ENSINO REMOTO

Por Joao Marcelo

SAO PAULO – Apesar de o governador João Dória ter anunciado a liberação para as voltas das aulas presenciais em universidades e escolas técnicas do estado de São Paulo, muitas faculdades e universidades decidiram manter o ensino remoto no segundo semestre. As instituições justificam que a grande maioria dos estudantes ainda não foram vacinados e que preferem esperar que a vacina seja aplicada nas faixas etárias mais jovens para que o ensino presencial seja retomado.

Por meio de um comunicado a Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), informou sobre a continuidade do ensino remoto. "Acreditamos ser importante enfatizar que a retomada das atividades presenciais estará associada a fatores tais como a vacinação de nossa comunidade, situação epidemiológica da pandemia e condições de biossegurança de nossas unidades". A USP, Universidade de São Paulo, segue o mesmo planejamento da Unesp. Na Unicamp, Universidade de Campinas,