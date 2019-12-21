Dito medio a Salvini che dorme: non era meglio tenerlo sveglio?

Il leader della Lega si addormenta in aereo, la vicina di sedile lo prende in giro con un selfie e si ritrova bersaglio … continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Politica

Legge elettorale: tra «spagnolo» e «tedesco» i piccoli partiti rischiano l’estinzione

Redazione web - 0
Sul tavolo del confronto sono rimasti due modelli di proporzionale “corretto” per evitare l'eccessiva frammentazione. Alla riapertura dopo le ferie natalizie la maggioranza dovrà...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Carfagna: Berlusconi presidente partito, non litigherò mai con lui

Redazione web - 0
"La nostra associazione nasce per aggregare e non per dividere» Ha detto la vice presidente della Camera Mara Carfagna a margine della presentazione...
Continua a leggere
Politica

Mara Carfagna, dalla “Domenica del villaggio” a leader di Voce libera

Redazione web - 0
Deputata del Popolo della Libertà e di Forza Italia, ex Ministro per le pari opportunità, vicepresidente della Camera dei deputati, Mara Carfagna in passato...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

“La Geologia a tavola”, un convegno su ciò che “consumiamo” ogni giorno

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento sabato 21 alle 9.30 al complesso di Santa Maria la Nova continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Tutto Natale 2019”, guida a eventi e spettacoli: sfoglia il Trovanapoli

Redazione web - 0
Il vademecum di "Repubblica Napoli": concerti, mostre, spettacoli, sagre e presepi viventi per salutare l'anno e dare il benvenuto al 2020 a Napoli e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Le comunità curde sfilano a Napoli contro il leader turco Erdogan

Redazione web - 0
Sabato la manifestazione: al corteo aderisce anche il sindaco de Magistris continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Niente autobus turistici in centro, protestano le guide a Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Lunedì presidio davanti a Palazzo San Giacomo contro l'ordinanza del Comune continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Legge elettorale: tra «spagnolo» e «tedesco» i piccoli partiti rischiano l’estinzione

Politica Redazione web - 0
Sul tavolo del confronto sono rimasti due modelli di proporzionale “corretto” per evitare l'eccessiva frammentazione. Alla riapertura dopo le ferie natalizie la maggioranza dovrà...
Continua a leggere

Carfagna: Berlusconi presidente partito, non litigherò mai con lui

Politica Redazione web - 0
"La nostra associazione nasce per aggregare e non per dividere» Ha detto la vice presidente della Camera Mara Carfagna a margine della presentazione...
Continua a leggere

Mara Carfagna, dalla “Domenica del villaggio” a leader di Voce libera

Politica Redazione web - 0
Deputata del Popolo della Libertà e di Forza Italia, ex Ministro per le pari opportunità, vicepresidente della Camera dei deputati, Mara Carfagna in passato...
Continua a leggere

Salvini apre al proporzionale, in attesa della Consulta

Politica Redazione web - 0
Il leader della Lega sempre più insofferente verso gli alleati Berlusconi e Meloni: un proporzionale con soglia alta gli permetterebbe di giocare in solitaria...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli