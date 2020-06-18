Dl Rilancio, proroga per domande cigd: Inps anticipa 40% con pagamento diretto  

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Dl Rilancio, proroga per domande cigd: Inps anticipa 40% con pagamento diretto proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

“Oltre metà imprese ancora in attesa finanziamenti” 

Redazione web - 0
E' quanto emerso dall'indagine dei consulenti del lavoro sulle aziende che hanno inoltrato la domanda di accesso ai prestiti bancari previsti dai decreti ‘Cura...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pmi e Kpmg, in 2019 495 mln di mancate entrate per erario da sigarette illecite  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pmi e Kpmg, in 2019 495 mln di mancate entrate per erario da...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Smart working, Dadone: “Attenti a rientri in ufficio, pandemia non ancora sconfitta” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Smart working, Dadone: “Attenti a rientri in ufficio, pandemia non ancora sconfitta” ...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Pmi e Kpmg, in 2019 495 mln di mancate entrate per erario da sigarette illecite  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pmi e Kpmg, in 2019 495 mln di mancate entrate per erario da...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

“Oltre metà imprese ancora in attesa finanziamenti” 

Redazione web - 0
E' quanto emerso dall'indagine dei consulenti del lavoro sulle aziende che hanno inoltrato la domanda di accesso ai prestiti bancari previsti dai decreti ‘Cura...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Antonio Cianci, condannato a 9 anni l’ergastolano che accoltellò un anziano in ospedale

Redazione web - 0
L'aggressione il 9 novembre scorso nel seminterrato dell'ospedale San Raffaele. Il 60enne deve scontare un "fine pena mai» per aver ucciso tre carabinieri a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Corte Suprema Usa blocca Trump, non può deportare i “dreamers”

Redazione web - 0
La Corte Suprema ha bloccato la decisione di Donald Trump di cancellare il piano Daca, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, il programma creato dall'ex...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Pmi e Kpmg, in 2019 495 mln di mancate entrate per erario da sigarette illecite  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pmi e Kpmg, in 2019 495 mln di mancate entrate per erario da...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

“Oltre metà imprese ancora in attesa finanziamenti” 

Redazione web - 0
E' quanto emerso dall'indagine dei consulenti del lavoro sulle aziende che hanno inoltrato la domanda di accesso ai prestiti bancari previsti dai decreti ‘Cura...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Antonio Cianci, condannato a 9 anni l’ergastolano che accoltellò un anziano in ospedale

Redazione web - 0
L'aggressione il 9 novembre scorso nel seminterrato dell'ospedale San Raffaele. Il 60enne deve scontare un "fine pena mai» per aver ucciso tre carabinieri a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La Corte Suprema Usa blocca Trump, non può deportare i “dreamers”

Redazione web - 0
La Corte Suprema ha bloccato la decisione di Donald Trump di cancellare il piano Daca, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, il programma creato dall'ex...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

“Oltre metà imprese ancora in attesa finanziamenti” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
E' quanto emerso dall'indagine dei consulenti del lavoro sulle aziende che hanno inoltrato la domanda di accesso ai prestiti bancari previsti dai decreti ‘Cura...
Continua a leggere

Pmi e Kpmg, in 2019 495 mln di mancate entrate per erario da sigarette illecite  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pmi e Kpmg, in 2019 495 mln di mancate entrate per erario da...
Continua a leggere

Smart working, Dadone: “Attenti a rientri in ufficio, pandemia non ancora sconfitta” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Smart working, Dadone: “Attenti a rientri in ufficio, pandemia non ancora sconfitta” ...
Continua a leggere

Morello Ritter: “Stati generali? No a discorsi fuori dal tempo, agire subito” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
il presidente dei Giovani di Confapi: le imprese hanno bisogno di “strumenti rapidi ed efficaci” subito, senza dover aspettare “grandi decisioni”. Di “atti concreti”,...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli