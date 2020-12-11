Dl ristori, ok ‘sconto’ affitti  

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Dl ristori, ok ‘sconto’ affitti proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

‘Artigiano in fiera live’, con un click a casa il meglio del panettone  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo ‘Artigiano in fiera live', con un click a casa il meglio del panettone ...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Recovery, Ivano Spallanzani: “Creare condizioni per far rinascere pmi e artigianato”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Recovery, Ivano Spallanzani: “Creare condizioni per far rinascere pmi e artigianato” proviene...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Recovery, Romano (Fond. Magna Grecia): “Da istituzioni impegno a coinvolgere territorio”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Recovery, Romano (Fond. Magna Grecia): “Da istituzioni impegno a coinvolgere territorio” proviene...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Roma, al via il Piano freddo per sostenere persone senza dimora

Redazione web - 0
I posti finanziati, con 9 milioni di euro e un accordo quadriennale, sono 500. Ingressi scaglionati con screening sanitario legato all'emergenza Covid-19 Continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dl ristori, ok ‘sconto’ affitti  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Dl ristori, ok ‘sconto' affitti proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Investita e trascina sotto le ruote da un autobus: muore una 53enne

Redazione web - 0
E' successo alle 15.30 venerdì in via Gorki. Il bus 727 in direzione Sesto l'ha centrata in strada e si è fermata quando il...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, poliziotto investito sull’A/1 dimesso dal Gemelli dopo 118 giorni

Redazione web - 0
Daniele Benedetti, assistente capo della Polstrada, fu travolto da un'auto sulla corsia d'emergenza nel pomeriggio di Ferragosto. Abbraccio collettivo fra familiari, medici e colleghi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, al via il Piano freddo per sostenere persone senza dimora

Redazione web - 0
I posti finanziati, con 9 milioni di euro e un accordo quadriennale, sono 500. Ingressi scaglionati con screening sanitario legato all'emergenza Covid-19 Continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dl ristori, ok ‘sconto’ affitti  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Dl ristori, ok ‘sconto' affitti proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Investita e trascina sotto le ruote da un autobus: muore una 53enne

Redazione web - 0
E' successo alle 15.30 venerdì in via Gorki. Il bus 727 in direzione Sesto l'ha centrata in strada e si è fermata quando il...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, poliziotto investito sull’A/1 dimesso dal Gemelli dopo 118 giorni

Redazione web - 0
Daniele Benedetti, assistente capo della Polstrada, fu travolto da un'auto sulla corsia d'emergenza nel pomeriggio di Ferragosto. Abbraccio collettivo fra familiari, medici e colleghi...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

‘Artigiano in fiera live’, con un click a casa il meglio del panettone  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo ‘Artigiano in fiera live', con un click a casa il meglio del panettone ...
Continua a leggere

Recovery, Ivano Spallanzani: “Creare condizioni per far rinascere pmi e artigianato”  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Recovery, Ivano Spallanzani: “Creare condizioni per far rinascere pmi e artigianato” proviene...
Continua a leggere

Recovery, Romano (Fond. Magna Grecia): “Da istituzioni impegno a coinvolgere territorio”  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Recovery, Romano (Fond. Magna Grecia): “Da istituzioni impegno a coinvolgere territorio” proviene...
Continua a leggere

Recovery, Paolo Mieli: “Fare sistema per togliere freno a mano e innovare Paese” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Recovery, Paolo Mieli: “Fare sistema per togliere freno a mano e innovare Paese” proviene...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli