Dopo Totti c’è Ibrahimovic: in arrivo il biopic “I am Zlatan”

In arrivo il biopic su Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in uscita nell'autunno 2021.

Calcio

FIGC, Lo Monaco: “Risultato del ricorso prevedibile, Juve-Napoli si giocherà il 13 gennaio”

Pietro Lo Monaco, consigliere federale, è intervenuto ai microfoni di TMW Radio nel corso della trasmissione Stadio Aperto. L'ex DS ha parlato della...
Calcio

Coronavirus, caos nazionali e Asl: la FIFA non esclude sanzioni all’Italia

Gli stop ai viaggi internazionali imposti dalle Aziende Sanitarie Locali possono portare sanzioni all'Italia
Calcio

Ibrahimovic poteva andare all’Inter: ecco perchè i nerazzurri non hanno chiuso

Rivelato un clamoroso retroscena sul ritorno di Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Italia lo scorso anno.
L'articolo Manovra, rush riunioni: pesa spettro nuovo scostamento deficit
L'articolo Coronavirus vaccino, Ue: "Domani contratto con BionTech/Pfizer"
FIGC, Lo Monaco: “Risultato del ricorso prevedibile, Juve-Napoli si giocherà il 13 gennaio”

Pietro Lo Monaco, consigliere federale, è intervenuto ai microfoni di TMW Radio nel corso della trasmissione Stadio Aperto. L'ex DS ha parlato della...
Coronavirus, caos nazionali e Asl: la FIFA non esclude sanzioni all’Italia

Gli stop ai viaggi internazionali imposti dalle Aziende Sanitarie Locali possono portare sanzioni all'Italia
Ibrahimovic poteva andare all’Inter: ecco perchè i nerazzurri non hanno chiuso

Rivelato un clamoroso retroscena sul ritorno di Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Italia lo scorso anno.
Juve-Napoli, il testo completo del ricorso respinto: “Create scuse per non giocare”

Da circa un'ora siamo a conoscenza della decisione della corte d'appello della FIGC su Juventus Napoli. Il ricorso è stato respinto e quindi è...
