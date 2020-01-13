Droga: smantellata piazza spaccio, 14 arresti nel Casertano

Operazione dei carabinieri, accusa per oltre 200 episodi di cessione

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Terra dei fuochi, vigili del fuoco a caccia di rifiuti in bacino sotterraneo nel Casertano

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bimbo escluso da recita, torta e festa nella nuova scuola

Redazione web - 0
Compagni: "Benvenuto". Mamma, inizieremo battaglia legale continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

A Napoli la prima Academy 5G di Italia

Redazione web - 0
Il corso, organizzato da Capgemini e Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, coinvolgerà 30 laureandi e laureati provenienti da differenti percorsi...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Droga: smantellata piazza spaccio, 14 arresti nel Casertano

Redazione web - 0
Operazione dei carabinieri, accusa per oltre 200 episodi di cessione continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bimbo escluso da recita, torta e festa nella nuova scuola

Redazione web - 0
Compagni: "Benvenuto". Mamma, inizieremo battaglia legale continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

A Napoli la prima Academy 5G di Italia

Redazione web - 0
Il corso, organizzato da Capgemini e Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, coinvolgerà 30 laureandi e laureati provenienti da differenti percorsi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, scoperto laboratorio per la creazione di telai e targhe d’auto: due denunciati

Redazione web - 0
Operazione della Polizia Stradale a Cercola continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Droga: smantellata piazza spaccio, 14 arresti nel Casertano

Redazione web - 0
Operazione dei carabinieri, accusa per oltre 200 episodi di cessione continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bimbo escluso da recita, torta e festa nella nuova scuola

Redazione web - 0
Compagni: "Benvenuto". Mamma, inizieremo battaglia legale continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

A Napoli la prima Academy 5G di Italia

Redazione web - 0
Il corso, organizzato da Capgemini e Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, coinvolgerà 30 laureandi e laureati provenienti da differenti percorsi...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, scoperto laboratorio per la creazione di telai e targhe d’auto: due denunciati

Redazione web - 0
Operazione della Polizia Stradale a Cercola continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Terra dei fuochi, vigili del fuoco a caccia di rifiuti in bacino sotterraneo nel Casertano

Napoli Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Bimbo escluso da recita, torta e festa nella nuova scuola

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Compagni: "Benvenuto". Mamma, inizieremo battaglia legale continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

A Napoli la prima Academy 5G di Italia

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Il corso, organizzato da Capgemini e Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, coinvolgerà 30 laureandi e laureati provenienti da differenti percorsi...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, scoperto laboratorio per la creazione di telai e targhe d’auto: due denunciati

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Operazione della Polizia Stradale a Cercola continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli