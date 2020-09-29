ESCLUSIVA | Ag. Jorginho: “Nessuna offerta ufficiale per il calciatore. Con la Roma non c’è stato nulla”

Intervista Esclusiva all’agente di Jorginho Joao Santos continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Venerato: “Nessun accordo tra Duncan e il Napoli. Scambio Llorente-De Sciglio invenzione”

Redazione web - 0
Ciro Venerato, giornalista di Rai Sport ed esperto di mercato, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli nel corso della trasmissione Radio...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Supporto per il trackpad in arrivo su Excel e Word per iPad, Microsoft avvia i test

Redazione web - 0
Supporto per il trackpad in arrivo su Excel e Word per iPad, Microsoft avvia i test A Maggio 2020, Microsoft annunciò che avrebbe aggiunto il...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Infortunio Insigne, c’è la lesione del bicipite femorale sinistro

Redazione web - 0
Infortunio Insigne, c'è la lesione del bicipite femorale sinistroIl capitano del Napoli si è fermato al 22′ della sfida contro il Genoa. Salterà sicuramente...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Vellutata di zucca e carote: un classico autunnale, piatto unico

Redazione web - 0
Uno degli alimenti più buoni dell'autunno è proprio la zucca. Oggi vi proponiamo una ricetta squisita: vellutata di zucca e carote, una preparazione semplice...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Medaglioni di melanzane: ricetta per secondo piatto facile e appetitoso

Redazione web - 0
I medaglioni di melanzane sono un secondo piatto facile da preparare e appetitoso che piacerà a tutta la famiglia. Perfetti per una cena a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Macron incontra la leader dell’opposizione bielorussa

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente francese, Emmanuel Macron, ha incontrato la leader dell'opposizione bielorussa Svetlana Tikhanovskaya e ha promesso di aiutare a mediare la crisi politica in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Remuzzi: in Lombardia immunità maggiore, rischia più Sud

Redazione web - 0
Giuseppe Remuzzi, direttore dell'Istituto di ricerche farmacologiche Mario Negri Irccs, oggi a margine del convegno "Covid-19, il virus ignorante». "Il rischio è che possa...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Vellutata di zucca e carote: un classico autunnale, piatto unico

Redazione web - 0
Uno degli alimenti più buoni dell'autunno è proprio la zucca. Oggi vi proponiamo una ricetta squisita: vellutata di zucca e carote, una preparazione semplice...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Medaglioni di melanzane: ricetta per secondo piatto facile e appetitoso

Redazione web - 0
I medaglioni di melanzane sono un secondo piatto facile da preparare e appetitoso che piacerà a tutta la famiglia. Perfetti per una cena a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Macron incontra la leader dell’opposizione bielorussa

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente francese, Emmanuel Macron, ha incontrato la leader dell'opposizione bielorussa Svetlana Tikhanovskaya e ha promesso di aiutare a mediare la crisi politica in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Remuzzi: in Lombardia immunità maggiore, rischia più Sud

Redazione web - 0
Giuseppe Remuzzi, direttore dell'Istituto di ricerche farmacologiche Mario Negri Irccs, oggi a margine del convegno "Covid-19, il virus ignorante». "Il rischio è che possa...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Venerato: “Nessun accordo tra Duncan e il Napoli. Scambio Llorente-De Sciglio invenzione”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ciro Venerato, giornalista di Rai Sport ed esperto di mercato, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli nel corso della trasmissione Radio...
Continua a leggere

Supporto per il trackpad in arrivo su Excel e Word per iPad, Microsoft avvia i test

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Supporto per il trackpad in arrivo su Excel e Word per iPad, Microsoft avvia i test A Maggio 2020, Microsoft annunciò che avrebbe aggiunto il...
Continua a leggere

Infortunio Insigne, c’è la lesione del bicipite femorale sinistro

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Infortunio Insigne, c'è la lesione del bicipite femorale sinistroIl capitano del Napoli si è fermato al 22′ della sfida contro il Genoa. Salterà sicuramente...
Continua a leggere

iPad Pro e MacBook mini-LED in arrivo nel 2021 | Rumor

Calcio Redazione web - 0
iPad Pro e MacBook mini-LED in arrivo nel 2021 | Rumor Alcuni giorni fa, l'analista Kuo ha riferito che il primo prodotto mini-LED Apple sarà...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli