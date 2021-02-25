Europa League: cosa aspettarsi dal match Milan-Stella Rossa?

Milan-Stella Rossa: l’analisi dei temi che accompagneranno il match di San Siro. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Recupero Juventus-Napoli, spunta la possibile data: dipende dalla sfida con il Granada

Il primo ricorso presentato dal club di De Laurentiis alla Corte d'Appello era stato respinto, ma a dicembre il CONI ha ribaltato la sentenza....
Calcio

UFFICIALE | Inter, 5 positivi al Covid-19: il comunicato della società nerazzurra

Il comunicato ufficiale dell'Inter sui 5 casi di positività al Covid-19 tra dirigenza e staff tecnico. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Dimarco verso la permanenza all’Hellas Verona: l’Inter non ha concordato nessun controriscatto e aspetta i soldi

L'Inter non ha previsto nessun controriscatto per Dimarco: l'esterno è destinato a restare all'Hellas. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Redazione web - 0
Redazione web - 0
Redazione web - 0
Redazione web - 0
Napoli

Via Sulmona, l’aggressione agli agenti e gli spari: allo studio le traiettorie dei proiettili

Redazione web - 0
Il poliziotto 23enne che ha fatto fuoco è indagato per eccesso colposo di legittima difesa, provvedimento anche per questioni tecniche. Moglie e figli del...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Mascherine dalla Cina, un arresto e quattro misure interdittive

Redazione web - 0
Le verifiche sulla fornitura di 800 milioni di dispositivi di protezione durante la prima fase dell'emergenza Covid. Ai domiciliari l'intermediario Jorge Edisson Solis...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

TikTok, Milena Battaglia Vitali influencer ipovedente con 70 mila follower: «Mi chiamavano cieca, adesso aiuto gli altri»

Redazione web - 0
Originaria di Mariano Comense, posta video su come si legge in Braille o si cammina con il bastone, come riesce a truccarsi, a scegliere...
Continua a leggere

Milan, la novità per l’attacco arriva dalla Ligue 1: affare da 12/15 milioni di euro

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il nome nuovo per il mercato del Milan è quello di Boulaye Dia, giovane attaccante del Reims. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
