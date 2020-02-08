“Fai gol per la memoria” una partita di Calcio a Casl di Principe per ricordare Antonio Petito, ucciso dalla camorra 18 anni fa

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Sannio Falanghina 2019, passaggio di testimone ad Aranda De Duero 2020

Redazione web - 0
Domenica 16 febbraio, ore 9.30, cerimonia di chiusura della "Città europea del Vino 2019” a Telese Terme continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Egitto, arrestato studente Università Bologna. Amnesty: rischia lunga detenzione e torture

Redazione web - 0
Patrick George, attivista e studente egiziano del Master GEMMA (studi di genere e delle donne) dell'Università di Bologna, è stato arrestato in Egitto. Le...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Thailandia, militare spara in diretta Facebook: almeno 20 morti, presi 16 ostaggi

Redazione web - 0
Paura e morte in Thailandia. Sono almeno 20 le persone uccise dall'uomo, identificato come il sergente Jakkrapanth Thomma, che ha aperto il fuoco con...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

“Fai gol per la memoria” una partita di Calcio a Casl di Principe per ricordare Antonio Petito, ucciso dalla camorra 18 anni fa

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bimbo escluso dalla recita, la madre: “Ispettori del ministero nella scuola”

Redazione web - 0
La mamma del bimbo con sospetto autismo, escluso dalla recita natalizia in una scuola privata del napoletano, ha dichiarato all'… Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il Maggio dei Monumenti a Napoli dedicato a Giordano Bruno

Redazione web - 0
Lo stand del Comune alla BIT realizzato da Jorit Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Il Maggio dei Monumenti a Napoli...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, controlli in aeroporto: l’Ordine dei Medici recluta giovani medici

Redazione web - 0
Per far fronte all'emergenza Coronavirus, l'Ordine dei… Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, controlli in aeroporto: l'Ordine dei Medici recluta giovani...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

“Fai gol per la memoria” una partita di Calcio a Casl di Principe per ricordare Antonio Petito, ucciso dalla camorra 18 anni fa

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bimbo escluso dalla recita, la madre: “Ispettori del ministero nella scuola”

Redazione web - 0
La mamma del bimbo con sospetto autismo, escluso dalla recita natalizia in una scuola privata del napoletano, ha dichiarato all'… Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il Maggio dei Monumenti a Napoli dedicato a Giordano Bruno

Redazione web - 0
Lo stand del Comune alla BIT realizzato da Jorit Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Il Maggio dei Monumenti a Napoli...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, controlli in aeroporto: l’Ordine dei Medici recluta giovani medici

Redazione web - 0
Per far fronte all'emergenza Coronavirus, l'Ordine dei… Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, controlli in aeroporto: l'Ordine dei Medici recluta giovani...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Sannio Falanghina 2019, passaggio di testimone ad Aranda De Duero 2020

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Domenica 16 febbraio, ore 9.30, cerimonia di chiusura della "Città europea del Vino 2019” a Telese Terme continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Egitto, arrestato studente Università Bologna. Amnesty: rischia lunga detenzione e torture

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Patrick George, attivista e studente egiziano del Master GEMMA (studi di genere e delle donne) dell'Università di Bologna, è stato arrestato in Egitto. Le...
Continua a leggere

Thailandia, militare spara in diretta Facebook: almeno 20 morti, presi 16 ostaggi

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Paura e morte in Thailandia. Sono almeno 20 le persone uccise dall'uomo, identificato come il sergente Jakkrapanth Thomma, che ha aperto il fuoco con...
Continua a leggere

Concorsi, De Luca: “Entro marzo 3mila giovani lavoreranno nelle amministrazioni”

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Vincenzo De Luca fornisce un importante aggiornamento sulla questione concorsi in Campania. “Il mese scorso sono entrati in servizio 800 infermieri nell'ambito di un programma...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli