Fca, John Elkann e il cda rinunciano a compenso fino a fine anno 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Fca, John Elkann e il cda rinunciano a compenso fino a fine anno proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Tirrenia, Onorato: “Non scarico responsabilità su politica né accusato Mit” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Tirrenia, Onorato: “Non scarico responsabilità su politica né accusato Mit” proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, indennità estese e stop Imu: le misure allo studio 

Redazione web - 0
I provvedimenti sul tavolo del governo per il decreto di aprile Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, indennità estese...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, la ministra: “Al lavoro su reddito emergenza” 

Redazione web - 0
Nunzia Catalfo: “Rivolta ai cittadini che non sono coperti da ammortizzatori sociali e indennizzi. Servono 3 miliardi” Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

#DISTANTIMAUNITI CORECOM CAMPANIA

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Fca, John Elkann e il cda rinunciano a compenso fino a fine anno 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fca, John Elkann e il cda rinunciano a compenso fino a fine anno...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, indennità estese e stop Imu: le misure allo studio 

Redazione web - 0
I provvedimenti sul tavolo del governo per il decreto di aprile Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, indennità estese...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pieni poteri a Orban per combattere l’epidemia

Redazione web - 0
Il premier ungherese Viktor Orban ha ottenuto ampi poteri “ad libitum”, estendendo nel tempo lo stato di urgenza legato all'emergenza coronavirus e suscitando l'indignazione...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Museo chiuso per virus, sparisce un Van Gogh

Redazione web - 0
Una tela di Vincent Van Gogh è stata rubata nella notte dal museo di Singer Laren, cittadina a est di Amsterdam, che era chiuso...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fca, John Elkann e il cda rinunciano a compenso fino a fine anno 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fca, John Elkann e il cda rinunciano a compenso fino a fine anno...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, indennità estese e stop Imu: le misure allo studio 

Redazione web - 0
I provvedimenti sul tavolo del governo per il decreto di aprile Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, indennità estese...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Pieni poteri a Orban per combattere l’epidemia

Redazione web - 0
Il premier ungherese Viktor Orban ha ottenuto ampi poteri “ad libitum”, estendendo nel tempo lo stato di urgenza legato all'emergenza coronavirus e suscitando l'indignazione...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Museo chiuso per virus, sparisce un Van Gogh

Redazione web - 0
Una tela di Vincent Van Gogh è stata rubata nella notte dal museo di Singer Laren, cittadina a est di Amsterdam, che era chiuso...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Tirrenia, Onorato: “Non scarico responsabilità su politica né accusato Mit” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Tirrenia, Onorato: “Non scarico responsabilità su politica né accusato Mit” proviene da...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, indennità estese e stop Imu: le misure allo studio 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
I provvedimenti sul tavolo del governo per il decreto di aprile Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus, indennità estese...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus, la ministra: “Al lavoro su reddito emergenza” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Nunzia Catalfo: “Rivolta ai cittadini che non sono coperti da ammortizzatori sociali e indennizzi. Servono 3 miliardi” Continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Coronavirus: Carrefour dona 500mila euro a ospedali San Paolo e San Carlo Milano 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus: Carrefour dona 500mila euro a ospedali San Paolo e San Carlo Milano...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli