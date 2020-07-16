Fca-Psa, Elkann: “Da fusione uno dei nuovi leader futuro mobilità” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Fca-Psa, Elkann: “Da fusione uno dei nuovi leader futuro mobilità” proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Aspi, De Micheli: “Nessun esproprio ai Benetton” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Aspi, De Micheli: “Nessun esproprio ai Benetton” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Aspi, per Cdp si profila quota fino al 33% 

Redazione web - 0
Ancora da sciogliere il nodo del valore della società Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Aspi, per Cdp si profila...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Public company e controllo a Cdp: così Aspi cambia pelle 

Redazione web - 0
La decisione del Consiglio dei ministri chiude una pagina di storia aperta nel 1999 con la privatizzazione di Autostrade: Cassa depositi e prestiti azionista...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Aspi, per Cdp si profila quota fino al 33% 

Redazione web - 0
Ancora da sciogliere il nodo del valore della società Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Aspi, per Cdp si profila...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fca-Psa, Elkann: “Da fusione uno dei nuovi leader futuro mobilità” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fca-Psa, Elkann: “Da fusione uno dei nuovi leader futuro mobilità” proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

America 2020: Trump, l’assedio a Fauci e i “voti segreti”

Redazione web - 0
Joe Biden accelera nei sondaggi e Donald Trump sostituisce il manager della sua campagna per la rielezione. Fuori Brad Parscale, dentro Bill Stepien. A...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus: nuovo record contagi Usa, 67.632 in un giorno

Redazione web - 0
Nuovo record giornaliero di contagi negli Usa: in 24 ore ci sono state 67.632 nuove infezioni di coronavirus. Emerge dai dati di Johns Hopkins...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Aspi, per Cdp si profila quota fino al 33% 

Redazione web - 0
Ancora da sciogliere il nodo del valore della società Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Aspi, per Cdp si profila...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fca-Psa, Elkann: “Da fusione uno dei nuovi leader futuro mobilità” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fca-Psa, Elkann: “Da fusione uno dei nuovi leader futuro mobilità” proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

America 2020: Trump, l’assedio a Fauci e i “voti segreti”

Redazione web - 0
Joe Biden accelera nei sondaggi e Donald Trump sostituisce il manager della sua campagna per la rielezione. Fuori Brad Parscale, dentro Bill Stepien. A...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus: nuovo record contagi Usa, 67.632 in un giorno

Redazione web - 0
Nuovo record giornaliero di contagi negli Usa: in 24 ore ci sono state 67.632 nuove infezioni di coronavirus. Emerge dai dati di Johns Hopkins...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Aspi, De Micheli: “Nessun esproprio ai Benetton” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Aspi, De Micheli: “Nessun esproprio ai Benetton” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a...
Continua a leggere

Aspi, per Cdp si profila quota fino al 33% 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Ancora da sciogliere il nodo del valore della società Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Aspi, per Cdp si profila...
Continua a leggere

Public company e controllo a Cdp: così Aspi cambia pelle 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
La decisione del Consiglio dei ministri chiude una pagina di storia aperta nel 1999 con la privatizzazione di Autostrade: Cassa depositi e prestiti azionista...
Continua a leggere

Fusione Fca-Psa, nuovo gruppo si chiamerà ‘Stellantis’ 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Restano invece invariati i nomi e i loghi preesistenti dei singoli marchi Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fusione...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli