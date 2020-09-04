Fine ritiro

Fine ritiro

The post Fine ritiro appeared first on Calcio Napoli 1926.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Non solo Totti: i 6 calciatori di cui vorremmo vedere un biopic

Redazione web - 0
Ad ottobre uscirà il docu-film sulla vita e la carriera dell'ex capitano giallorosso. Ecco quali biopic di altri giocatori sarebbe bello vedere continua a...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Nations League, Italia-Bosnia ore 20.45: le formazioni ufficiali

Redazione web - 0
Le formazioni ufficiali di Italia-Bosnia, valida per il gruppo A della Nations League continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Napoli-Teramo 4-0, tripletta di Osimhen! Segna anche Lozano

Redazione web - 0
Napoli-Teramo 4-0, tripletta di Osimhen! Segna anche LozanoNell'ultima amichevole del ritiro la squadra di Gattuso vince 4-0. Il nuovo attaccante azzurro segna una tripletta,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Scuola, oltre 2700 prof e bidelli positivi su 57mila test sierologici

Redazione web - 0
I dati (ancora parziali) diffusi dalla Regione Lombardia: dei 207 mila docenti, poco più di 98 mila non si sono registrati per il test....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid, primo caso in scuola a Roma Studente positivo alla Marymount

Redazione web - 0
In isolamento 60 persone, anche compagni di classe e insegnanti: nell'istituto internazionale sulla Cassia al via la didattica a distanza Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sisma Amatrice, chiesti 35 anni di carcere per crollo delle case popolari

Redazione web - 0
Nel crollo dei due edifici Iacp di largo Sagnotti rimasero uccise 18 persone, e altre 3 furono gravemente ferite: i 5 imputati sono dirigenti...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Hong Kong: attivisti contro Mulan,  Joshua Wong chiede boicottaggio

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Mulan, il film d'animazione della Disney, torna nel mirino di attivisti e sostenitori della democrazia a Hong Kong. A innescare la polemica...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Scuola, oltre 2700 prof e bidelli positivi su 57mila test sierologici

Redazione web - 0
I dati (ancora parziali) diffusi dalla Regione Lombardia: dei 207 mila docenti, poco più di 98 mila non si sono registrati per il test....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid, primo caso in scuola a Roma Studente positivo alla Marymount

Redazione web - 0
In isolamento 60 persone, anche compagni di classe e insegnanti: nell'istituto internazionale sulla Cassia al via la didattica a distanza Continua a...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Sisma Amatrice, chiesti 35 anni di carcere per crollo delle case popolari

Redazione web - 0
Nel crollo dei due edifici Iacp di largo Sagnotti rimasero uccise 18 persone, e altre 3 furono gravemente ferite: i 5 imputati sono dirigenti...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Hong Kong: attivisti contro Mulan,  Joshua Wong chiede boicottaggio

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Mulan, il film d'animazione della Disney, torna nel mirino di attivisti e sostenitori della democrazia a Hong Kong. A innescare la polemica...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Non solo Totti: i 6 calciatori di cui vorremmo vedere un biopic

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ad ottobre uscirà il docu-film sulla vita e la carriera dell'ex capitano giallorosso. Ecco quali biopic di altri giocatori sarebbe bello vedere continua a...
Continua a leggere

Nations League, Italia-Bosnia ore 20.45: le formazioni ufficiali

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le formazioni ufficiali di Italia-Bosnia, valida per il gruppo A della Nations League continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Napoli-Teramo 4-0, tripletta di Osimhen! Segna anche Lozano

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Napoli-Teramo 4-0, tripletta di Osimhen! Segna anche LozanoNell'ultima amichevole del ritiro la squadra di Gattuso vince 4-0. Il nuovo attaccante azzurro segna una tripletta,...
Continua a leggere

Napoli, Osimhen continua a stupire: è show col Teramo

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Poker del Napoli al Teramo nell'amichevole disputata a Castel di Sangro, sede del ritiro dei partenopei. La squadra di Gattuso si è imposta 4-0:...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli