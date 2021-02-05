Fiorentina-Inter 0-2, le pagelle dei nerazzurri: tutti promossi, Barella ed Hakimi sugli scudi

Le pagelle dell'Inter in occasione del match di campionato contro la Fiorentina.

Calcio

Napoli Primavera, i convocati di mister Cascione per la sfida con l’Entella

Redazione web
Il Napoli Primavera affronterà domani la Virtus Entella in trasferta per la ottava giornata del campionato Primavera 2. Il match si disputerà al Centro...
Calcio

Inter, Stellini: “Conte è la nostra guida. Vicende societarie? Pensiamo al campo”

Redazione web
Le parole di Cristian Stellini, vice di Conte, dopo il 2-0 dell'Inter sulla Fiorentina
Calcio

Genoa-Napoli, per Pandev e Behrami gara dell’ex. Il macedone potrebbe essere in campo

Redazione web
Genoa-Napoli di domani sera vedrà due ex, entrambi nelle fila rossoblu. Si tratta di Goran Pandev e Valon Behrami, il macedone potrebbe anche essere...
Redazione web
Redazione web
L'articolo proviene da Notiziedi.
Redazione web
Redazione web
Redazione web
Redazione web
L'articolo proviene da Notiziedi.
Redazione web
Redazione web
Napoli Primavera, i convocati di mister Cascione per la sfida con l’Entella

Calcio Redazione web
Il Napoli Primavera affronterà domani la Virtus Entella in trasferta per la ottava giornata del campionato Primavera 2. Il match si disputerà al Centro...
Inter, Stellini: “Conte è la nostra guida. Vicende societarie? Pensiamo al campo”

Calcio Redazione web
Le parole di Cristian Stellini, vice di Conte, dopo il 2-0 dell'Inter sulla Fiorentina
Genoa-Napoli, per Pandev e Behrami gara dell’ex. Il macedone potrebbe essere in campo

Calcio Redazione web
Genoa-Napoli di domani sera vedrà due ex, entrambi nelle fila rossoblu. Si tratta di Goran Pandev e Valon Behrami, il macedone potrebbe anche essere...
Frase shock del capitano del Marsiglia su Napoli: “Milik viene da una città in cui é abituato a certe cose”

Calcio Redazione web
Steve Mandanda, portiere e capitano del Marsiglia, ha parlato delle prime impressioni avute da Arek Milik ed ha commesso una clamorosa gaffe sulla città...
© cittadinapoli