gaza,-borrell-chiede-sanzioni-contro-europee-contro-smotrich-e-ben-gvir

While the World pushes for a ceasefire in #Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians.

Like Min. Smotrich sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda.

I support UN @Volker_Turk in his strong condamnations. 1/2

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 11, 2024