Genoa, ancora nessun guarito dal Coronavirus: il comunicato del club

Genoa, ancora nessun guarito dal Coronavirus: il comunicato del club rossoblù. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

UFFICIALE – Napoli, ancora tutti i tamponi negativi! Positivo un azzurrino

E' stato appena pubblicato sul profilo ufficiale Twitter del Napoli l'aggiornamento giornaliero sui tamponi effettuati ai calciatori. Ancora una buona notizia: tutti i tamponi,...
iPhone 12 sarà dotato di Touch ID nel tasto di accensione | Rumor

iPhone 12 sarà dotato di Touch ID nel tasto di accensione | Rumor Ieri, Apple ha ufficialmente annunciato l'evento “Hi, Speed” in programma per il...
Napoli in allenamento: doppia seduta. Insigne tra palestra e terapie, il report

Giornata di allenamenti per il Napoli, che presso il Centro Sportivo è in isolamento per le prossime due settimane. La società ha comunicato i...
Benifei (Pd): “Rispetteremo i tempi sul Recovery Plan” 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Benifei (Pd): “Rispetteremo i tempi sul Recovery Plan” proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Top job-best employers 2021, Smeg al primo posto nella sua categoria 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Top job-best employers 2021, Smeg al primo posto nella sua categoria proviene...
Chips di cavolo nero: contorno sfizioso e finger food per aperitivo

Le chips di cavolo nero possono essere uno sfizioso contorno e un originale finger food vegano per un aperitivo. Le chips di cavolo...
La Russia ha testato con successo il missile ipersonico Zirkon

AGI – Il missile ipersonico Zirkon è entrato a pieno titolo tra gli armamenti delle forze armate russe. Il primo test è stato un...
UFFICIALE – Napoli, ancora tutti i tamponi negativi! Positivo un azzurrino

E' stato appena pubblicato sul profilo ufficiale Twitter del Napoli l'aggiornamento giornaliero sui tamponi effettuati ai calciatori. Ancora una buona notizia: tutti i tamponi,...
iPhone 12 sarà dotato di Touch ID nel tasto di accensione | Rumor

iPhone 12 sarà dotato di Touch ID nel tasto di accensione | Rumor Ieri, Apple ha ufficialmente annunciato l'evento “Hi, Speed” in programma per il...
Napoli in allenamento: doppia seduta. Insigne tra palestra e terapie, il report

Giornata di allenamenti per il Napoli, che presso il Centro Sportivo è in isolamento per le prossime due settimane. La società ha comunicato i...
Inter, rimpianto Vecino. Vicinissimo al Napoli, ora è un peso

Vecino rappresenta un peso economico per l'Inter: fuori dalla lista UEFA, è stato a un passo dal Napoli, continua a leggere sul sito di...
