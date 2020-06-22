Gentiloni: “Se presentata, valuteremo proposta taglio Iva” 

Pozzuoli

Taglio Iva, Codacons: “Ecco quanto risparmiano le famiglie” 

Redazione web - 0
Pozzuoli

Visco: serve revisione “complessiva” del fisco 

Redazione web - 0
il governatore della Banca d'Italia: "Difficile fare previsioni ragionevoli, flessione drammatica porterà a caduta intorno al 10%. Elaborare un piano ben costruito per il...
Pozzuoli

Catalfo: “Al lavoro su decreto per bonus 600 euro a stagionali turismo” 

Redazione web - 0
Napoli

Roma, ucciso a coltellate durante un litigio: fermato un amico

Redazione web - 0
Domenica notte a largo del Badile. Secondo una prima ricostruzione dei fatti i due avrebbero avuto un alterco per strada, aggravato dallo stato di...
Napoli

Omicidio Luca Sacchi: 4 anni a Giovanni Princi che trattò sulla droga

Redazione web - 0
È la prima condanna nella vicenda della morte del personal trainer ucciso con un colpo di pistola alla testa
Napoli

Roma, ucciso a coltellate durante un litigio: fermato un amico

Redazione web - 0
Domenica notte a largo del Badile. Secondo una prima ricostruzione dei fatti i due avrebbero avuto un alterco per strada, aggravato dallo stato di...
Napoli

Omicidio Luca Sacchi: 4 anni a Giovanni Princi che trattò sulla droga

Redazione web - 0
È la prima condanna nella vicenda della morte del personal trainer ucciso con un colpo di pistola alla testa Continua a leggere...
Tridico: “Al 31 maggio 25mila persone non hanno ricevuto Cig” 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Il presidente dell'Inps: "In questi mesi sforzo straordinario, grazie a tutti i dipendenti"
© cittadinapoli