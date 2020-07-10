Giglio conferma: “Capofila cordata per rilancio Brooks Brothers” 

Pozzuoli

Bankitalia: contratti a termine più colpiti da crisi Covid 

Redazione web - 0
Il bilancio degli effetti sul mercato del lavoro dell'epidemia: tra febbraio e aprile 500mila in meno, ma gli ammortizzatori del governo mitigano l'impatto ...
Pozzuoli

Covid, stop ingressi in Italia da Paesi a rischio fino al 14 luglio 

Redazione web - 0
La nota dell'Enac dopo l'ordinanza di ieri del ministero della Salute Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Covid, stop ingressi...
Pozzuoli

Recovery fund, la proposta di Michel da 750 miliardi 

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente del Consiglio europeo: “E' ora di agire, tutti facciano passo”. Per Rff, cuore di Next Generation Eu, nella proposta di compromesso avanzata...
America2020: Trump, la Corte Suprema e il “Buy American” di Biden

Redazione web - 0
“New York è diventato un posto infernale”. Donald Trump, che ha trasferito in Florida la sua residenza fiscale, ha reagito così alla decisione della...
Napoli

Melanzane sott’olio | Ecco la ricetta tradizionale senza cottura

Redazione web - 0
Le melanzane sott'olio sono una ricetta classica della cucina tradizionale. Ecco tutti i segreti per farle più buone. Le melanzane sott'olio sono...
America2020: Trump, la Corte Suprema e il “Buy American” di Biden

Redazione web - 0
“New York è diventato un posto infernale”. Donald Trump, che ha trasferito in Florida la sua residenza fiscale, ha reagito così alla decisione della...
Melanzane sott’olio | Ecco la ricetta tradizionale senza cottura

Redazione web - 0
Le melanzane sott'olio sono una ricetta classica della cucina tradizionale. Ecco tutti i segreti per farle più buone. Le melanzane sott'olio sono...
