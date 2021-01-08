Gonzalo Villar, l’arte della semplicità

Alla scoperta di Gonzalo Villar, talento spagnolo della Roma di Paulo Fonseca continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Udinese, Deulofeu si allena e può esserci contro il Napoli: domani la decisione

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la terribile sconfitta in casa contro lo Spezia, il Napoli ha subito l'occasione di riscattarsi in trasferta contro l'Udinese di Gotti. Gli azzurri...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Serie A, la classifica senza errori arbitrali dopo la 16ª giornata

Redazione web - 0
Ecco la moviola di Superscommesse dopo la 16ª giornata di Serie A e la classifica senza errori arbitrali continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Udinese-Napoli, dove vedere la gara: orario, canale tv e live streaming

Redazione web - 0
Dopo la terribile sconfitta in casa contro lo Spezia, il Napoli ha subito l'occasione di riscattarsi in trasferta contro l'Udinese di Gotti. Gli azzurri...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Bruxelles raddoppia l’ordine di vaccini Pfizer-BioNTech

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'Unione europea punta sul vaccino di Pfizer-BioNTech, il primo approvato dall'Ema, e raddoppia i contratti. La presidente della Commissione Ue, Ursula von...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roberto Maroni operato all’ospedale neurologico Besta di Milano

Redazione web - 0
Dopo il malore dei giorni scorsi, l'ex governatore lombardo è stato ricoverato all'ospedale di Varese e poi trasferito all'ospedale milanese per l'operazione Continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Recovery plan, Consulcesi Tech: “Italia guardi al futuro con attenzione ai pagamenti digitali”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Recovery plan, Consulcesi Tech: “Italia guardi al futuro con attenzione ai pagamenti digitali” ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid, la Regione Lazio: fino al 18 gennaio per le superiori solo didattica a distanza

Redazione web - 0
"Dopo quella data pr la riapertura seguiremo le indicazioni nazionali»Intanto continua la campagna "Scuolasicura», con tamponi per studenti e personale, anche per le università...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bruxelles raddoppia l’ordine di vaccini Pfizer-BioNTech

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'Unione europea punta sul vaccino di Pfizer-BioNTech, il primo approvato dall'Ema, e raddoppia i contratti. La presidente della Commissione Ue, Ursula von...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roberto Maroni operato all’ospedale neurologico Besta di Milano

Redazione web - 0
Dopo il malore dei giorni scorsi, l'ex governatore lombardo è stato ricoverato all'ospedale di Varese e poi trasferito all'ospedale milanese per l'operazione Continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Recovery plan, Consulcesi Tech: “Italia guardi al futuro con attenzione ai pagamenti digitali”  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Recovery plan, Consulcesi Tech: “Italia guardi al futuro con attenzione ai pagamenti digitali” ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid, la Regione Lazio: fino al 18 gennaio per le superiori solo didattica a distanza

Redazione web - 0
"Dopo quella data pr la riapertura seguiremo le indicazioni nazionali»Intanto continua la campagna "Scuolasicura», con tamponi per studenti e personale, anche per le università...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Udinese, Deulofeu si allena e può esserci contro il Napoli: domani la decisione

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Dopo la terribile sconfitta in casa contro lo Spezia, il Napoli ha subito l'occasione di riscattarsi in trasferta contro l'Udinese di Gotti. Gli azzurri...
Continua a leggere

Serie A, la classifica senza errori arbitrali dopo la 16ª giornata

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ecco la moviola di Superscommesse dopo la 16ª giornata di Serie A e la classifica senza errori arbitrali continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Udinese-Napoli, dove vedere la gara: orario, canale tv e live streaming

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Dopo la terribile sconfitta in casa contro lo Spezia, il Napoli ha subito l'occasione di riscattarsi in trasferta contro l'Udinese di Gotti. Gli azzurri...
Continua a leggere

UFFICIALE | Juve, altra tegola per Pirlo: De Ligt positivo al Coronavirus

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Altro contagio da Covid-19 in casa bianconera dopo quelli di Alex Sandro e Cuadrado: è il turno di De Ligt continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli