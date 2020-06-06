The Maltese national airline, Air Malta has announced that it has fired 69 pilots as they are considered redundant by the company. Air Malta confirmed that talks with the pilots union, ALPA, had failed.

The Maltese Government requested the pilots to follow the agreement reached with the cabin crew union, but the pilot’s union did not accept the proposed agreement offered by Air Malta.

Air Malta claimed that as the company’s revenue fell sharply with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the airline had no choice but to make half of its pilots redundant.

The airline also claimed that although other unions representing various workers within the company understood the need to accept the changes,

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Half of Air Malta’s pilots are laid off proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento