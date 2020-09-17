Higuain-Juve la rescissione è ufficiale, il comunicato: l’effetto negativo economico sul bilancio

Mancava ancora l’ufficialità: Higuain ha rescisso il contratto con la Juventus. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Perché Mattia De Sciglio ha tutto questo mercato?

Redazione web - 0
Perché Mattia De Sciglio ha tutto questo mercato? L'analisi sull'esterno della Juventus. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Le ultime sul calciomercato di oggi: Suarez “italiano”, Milik dice sì, Keita di nuovo in Serie A

Redazione web - 0
Proseguono le operazioni di mercato in Italia e in Europa. Ecco i principali acquisti, e cessioni, della giornata continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

FIFA 2021: nella Top 25 dei migliori giovani c’è un solo italiano. La classifica

Redazione web - 0
FIFA 2021: nella Top 25 dei migliori giovani l'unico italiano è Donnarumma del Milan. La classifica continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Al via da 1 a 6/10 Salone Nautico di Genova, 60ma ed. simbolo Italia che non si ferma 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Al via da 1 a 6/10 Salone Nautico di Genova, 60ma ed. simbolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Atomiche in Italia, cosa rivelano gli archivi Usa

Redazione web - 0
AGI – No, non veniva dalla Germania post nazista portando la sua conoscenza in fatto di missili e razzi: si nascondeva semmai tra i...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Nella camera d’albergo di Navalny trovato Novichok in una bottiglietta d’acqua

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Sono state trovate in una bottiglietta di acqua prelevata dalla camera dell'albergo di Tomsk, dove soggiornava Aleksei Navalny, le tracce del Novichok...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Piastra» Expo, al processo d’appello la difesa di Sala chiede l’assoluzione piena

Redazione web - 0
Secondo la linea difensiva scelta dal legale di Sala, Salvatore Scuto, è "evidente» la sua estraneità. In primo grado è stato condannato a 6...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Al via da 1 a 6/10 Salone Nautico di Genova, 60ma ed. simbolo Italia che non si ferma 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Al via da 1 a 6/10 Salone Nautico di Genova, 60ma ed. simbolo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Atomiche in Italia, cosa rivelano gli archivi Usa

Redazione web - 0
AGI – No, non veniva dalla Germania post nazista portando la sua conoscenza in fatto di missili e razzi: si nascondeva semmai tra i...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Nella camera d’albergo di Navalny trovato Novichok in una bottiglietta d’acqua

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Sono state trovate in una bottiglietta di acqua prelevata dalla camera dell'albergo di Tomsk, dove soggiornava Aleksei Navalny, le tracce del Novichok...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

«Piastra» Expo, al processo d’appello la difesa di Sala chiede l’assoluzione piena

Redazione web - 0
Secondo la linea difensiva scelta dal legale di Sala, Salvatore Scuto, è "evidente» la sua estraneità. In primo grado è stato condannato a 6...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Perché Mattia De Sciglio ha tutto questo mercato?

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Perché Mattia De Sciglio ha tutto questo mercato? L'analisi sull'esterno della Juventus. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Le ultime sul calciomercato di oggi: Suarez “italiano”, Milik dice sì, Keita di nuovo in Serie A

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Proseguono le operazioni di mercato in Italia e in Europa. Ecco i principali acquisti, e cessioni, della giornata continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

FIFA 2021: nella Top 25 dei migliori giovani c’è un solo italiano. La classifica

Calcio Redazione web - 0
FIFA 2021: nella Top 25 dei migliori giovani l'unico italiano è Donnarumma del Milan. La classifica continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Milik dice sì alla Roma

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Arek Milik ha detto sì alla Roma, Il giocatore rinnoverà con il Napoli e poi potrà essere girato in prestito con obbligo di riscatto:...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli