I 10 calciatori (di movimento) con più minuti giocati in Serie A quest’anno

La lista dei 10 calciatori (di movimento) stakanovisti della Serie A 2020-21. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Pogba e il futuro: Solskjaer vuole trattenerlo allo United, lui attende la Juve. Le ultime

Redazione web - 0
Paul Pogba resta nel mirino della Juventus: i bianconeri sognano il Pogback. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

UFFICIALE – Manolas, distorsione alla caviglia con interessamento dei legamenti: sarà rivalutato fra 3 settimane

Redazione web - 0
Brutte notizie in arrivo per Kostas Manolas. La SSC Napoli ha comunicato, attraverso i propri canali ufficiali, che il difensore greco ha subito una...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Il Milan di Pioli segna (quasi) come quello di Ancelotti: i dati

Redazione web - 0
Il Milan quest'anno è una vera e propria macchina da goal. Grande differenza rispetto allo scorso anno. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Una giornalista australiana è stata arrestata in Cina

Redazione web - 0
AGI – È stata formalmente arrestata la giornalista australiana di origini cinesi, Cheng Lei, da agosto detenuta in Cina: l'accusa è pesantissima, “divulgazione di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, sciopero Atac: chiusa la metro C, ridotte le corse delle ferrovie urbane

Redazione web - 0
Regolare la linea B, la A aperta ma con lunghe attese: fino alle 12,30 ancora disagi per gli utenti su tutta la rete cittadina...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Vaccini Covid Lazio per gli over 80, al via le prime 3.601 somministrazioni

Redazione web - 0
Cinquanta i centri attivati nella Regione per le somministrazioni. Il via ufficiale alla campagna allo Spallanzani. Tra i primi vaccinati un 86enne : "È...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Tasca: «Galleria, illegali gli sconti sugli affitti, ma non è vero che i negozi fuggono»

Redazione web - 0
Parla l'assessore al Demanio, Roberto Tasca, dopo l'addio al Salotto da parte di Andrew's ties e Mejana. "Chi ha difficoltà può non essere in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Una giornalista australiana è stata arrestata in Cina

Redazione web - 0
AGI – È stata formalmente arrestata la giornalista australiana di origini cinesi, Cheng Lei, da agosto detenuta in Cina: l'accusa è pesantissima, “divulgazione di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, sciopero Atac: chiusa la metro C, ridotte le corse delle ferrovie urbane

Redazione web - 0
Regolare la linea B, la A aperta ma con lunghe attese: fino alle 12,30 ancora disagi per gli utenti su tutta la rete cittadina...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Vaccini Covid Lazio per gli over 80, al via le prime 3.601 somministrazioni

Redazione web - 0
Cinquanta i centri attivati nella Regione per le somministrazioni. Il via ufficiale alla campagna allo Spallanzani. Tra i primi vaccinati un 86enne : "È...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Tasca: «Galleria, illegali gli sconti sugli affitti, ma non è vero che i negozi fuggono»

Redazione web - 0
Parla l'assessore al Demanio, Roberto Tasca, dopo l'addio al Salotto da parte di Andrew's ties e Mejana. "Chi ha difficoltà può non essere in...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pogba e il futuro: Solskjaer vuole trattenerlo allo United, lui attende la Juve. Le ultime

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Paul Pogba resta nel mirino della Juventus: i bianconeri sognano il Pogback. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

UFFICIALE – Manolas, distorsione alla caviglia con interessamento dei legamenti: sarà rivalutato fra 3 settimane

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Brutte notizie in arrivo per Kostas Manolas. La SSC Napoli ha comunicato, attraverso i propri canali ufficiali, che il difensore greco ha subito una...
Continua a leggere

Il Milan di Pioli segna (quasi) come quello di Ancelotti: i dati

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Milan quest'anno è una vera e propria macchina da goal. Grande differenza rispetto allo scorso anno. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Juve, maxi-giro di esterni offensivi con la Premier League: coinvolto anche Douglas Costa

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La Juventus potrebbe cedere Douglas Costa al Leeds che a sua volta potrebbe cedere Raphinha al Liverpool. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli