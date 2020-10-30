I due virus, il Covid e la fame

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo I due virus, il Covid e la fame proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Cronaca

Whirlpool: «Da domenica fabbrica chiusa». Conte ai sindacati: «Azienda non vede prospettiva per Napoli»

Redazione web - 0
Un lettera della Direzione comunica la cessazione di tutte le attività produttive presso lo stabilimento di Napoli. Il premier: "Il governo ha messo a...
Continua a leggere
Cronaca

L’Ue ha scaricato la responsabilità sulla gestione del Covid sui singoli Stati

Redazione web - 0
​AGI – Gli unici responsabili nella gestione della pandemia sono gli Stati Membri. Lo mette per iscritto la Commissione Europea in una lettera visionata...
Continua a leggere
Cronaca

Chi lancia molotov potrebbe essere processato per uso di armi da guerra

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Le molotov sono armi da guerra, così è previsto nella giurisprudenza. Per questo la procura di Milano potrebbe includere anche il reato...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Alla vigilia delle elezioni, Walmart toglie le armi dagli scaffali

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Walmart ha annunciato che non esporrà più nei suoi punti vendita munizioni e armi da fuoco, rendendole disponibili solo su ordinazione, nel...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Customer care e tecnologia, a che punto sono le aziende italiane 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Customer care e tecnologia, a che punto sono le aziende italiane proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Aggressione a colpi di machete nel cuore della notte: arrestato

Redazione web - 0
Due giovani hanno tentato di fermare l'aggressore che stava importunando una donna che era scesa per portare fuori il cane in una strada compresa...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fontana: “Ecco il piano Lombardia” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fontana: “Ecco il piano Lombardia” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Alla vigilia delle elezioni, Walmart toglie le armi dagli scaffali

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Walmart ha annunciato che non esporrà più nei suoi punti vendita munizioni e armi da fuoco, rendendole disponibili solo su ordinazione, nel...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Customer care e tecnologia, a che punto sono le aziende italiane 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Customer care e tecnologia, a che punto sono le aziende italiane proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Aggressione a colpi di machete nel cuore della notte: arrestato

Redazione web - 0
Due giovani hanno tentato di fermare l'aggressore che stava importunando una donna che era scesa per portare fuori il cane in una strada compresa...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fontana: “Ecco il piano Lombardia” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fontana: “Ecco il piano Lombardia” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Whirlpool: «Da domenica fabbrica chiusa». Conte ai sindacati: «Azienda non vede prospettiva per Napoli»

Cronaca Redazione web - 0
Un lettera della Direzione comunica la cessazione di tutte le attività produttive presso lo stabilimento di Napoli. Il premier: "Il governo ha messo a...
Continua a leggere

L’Ue ha scaricato la responsabilità sulla gestione del Covid sui singoli Stati

Cronaca Redazione web - 0
​AGI – Gli unici responsabili nella gestione della pandemia sono gli Stati Membri. Lo mette per iscritto la Commissione Europea in una lettera visionata...
Continua a leggere

Chi lancia molotov potrebbe essere processato per uso di armi da guerra

Cronaca Redazione web - 0
AGI – Le molotov sono armi da guerra, così è previsto nella giurisprudenza. Per questo la procura di Milano potrebbe includere anche il reato...
Continua a leggere

“C’è un Maradona”, la Curva B omaggia Diego per i suoi 60 anni

Cronaca Redazione web - 0
Striscioni e cori fuori al San Paolo Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo “C'è un Maradona”, la Curva B omaggia Diego per...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli