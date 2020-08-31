Ibrahimovic dopo il rinnovo: “Sono sempre stato del Milan. Ora voglio vincere”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic parla dopo il rinnovo col Milan fino al giugno 2021 continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

UFFICIALE | Milan-Ibrahimovic ancora insieme: il comunicato rossonero

Redazione web - 0
Ufficiale il rinnovo di Zlatan Ibrahimovic col Milan fino al 2021: la nota dei rossoneri continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Serie A dal 19 settembre? Non per tutti: la decisione su Inter e Atalanta

Redazione web - 0
Rinviata la prima giornata di Serie A per Inter e Atalanta: la decisione del Consiglio di Lega continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Ritiro Napoli, giornalista positiva al coronavirus: in isolamento insieme ad altri colleghi

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli prosegue il suo ritiro a Castel di Sangro, ma nella giornata di oggi è arrivata una notizia che ha messo in apprensione...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Boccia: “Rete unica dovere Stato per equità sociale e rilancio Paese” 

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro per gli Affari regionali in un'intervista all'Adnkronos: “L'intervento del governo sul tema è stato straordinariamente opportuno e la storia ne renderà atto”...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Nasce Fibercop, primo passo verso società rete unica 

Redazione web - 0
Tim dà l'ok alla firma della lettera d'intenti con Cdp Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Nasce Fibercop, primo passo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Campidoglio, si dimettono due presidenti di commissione. Le opposizioni: «M5S allo sbando»

Redazione web - 0
Donatella Iorio (Urbanistica) e Marco Terranova (Bilancio) lasciano i loro incarichi, centrali per le scelte strategiche della città, "per motivi privati». Il Pd: "È...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, calano i contagi: 148 nuovi casi, il 34% dalla Sardegna

Redazione web - 0
Si conferma la prevalenza di positivi di rientro dalle vacanze Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus nel Lazio, calano i...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Boccia: “Rete unica dovere Stato per equità sociale e rilancio Paese” 

Redazione web - 0
Il ministro per gli Affari regionali in un'intervista all'Adnkronos: “L'intervento del governo sul tema è stato straordinariamente opportuno e la storia ne renderà atto”...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Nasce Fibercop, primo passo verso società rete unica 

Redazione web - 0
Tim dà l'ok alla firma della lettera d'intenti con Cdp Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Nasce Fibercop, primo passo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Campidoglio, si dimettono due presidenti di commissione. Le opposizioni: «M5S allo sbando»

Redazione web - 0
Donatella Iorio (Urbanistica) e Marco Terranova (Bilancio) lasciano i loro incarichi, centrali per le scelte strategiche della città, "per motivi privati». Il Pd: "È...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus nel Lazio, calano i contagi: 148 nuovi casi, il 34% dalla Sardegna

Redazione web - 0
Si conferma la prevalenza di positivi di rientro dalle vacanze Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus nel Lazio, calano i...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

UFFICIALE | Milan-Ibrahimovic ancora insieme: il comunicato rossonero

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ufficiale il rinnovo di Zlatan Ibrahimovic col Milan fino al 2021: la nota dei rossoneri continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Serie A dal 19 settembre? Non per tutti: la decisione su Inter e Atalanta

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Rinviata la prima giornata di Serie A per Inter e Atalanta: la decisione del Consiglio di Lega continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Ritiro Napoli, giornalista positiva al coronavirus: in isolamento insieme ad altri colleghi

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli prosegue il suo ritiro a Castel di Sangro, ma nella giornata di oggi è arrivata una notizia che ha messo in apprensione...
Continua a leggere

UFFICIALE | David Silva positivo al Covid-19: il comunicato della Real Sociedad

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ufficiale la positività al Coronavirus di David Silva: lo rende noto la Real Sociedad continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli