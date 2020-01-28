Il gruppo Psa allontana i dipendenti e le loro famiglie da Wuhan

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Peugeot, l’i-Cockpit diventa tridimensionale

Redazione web - 0
L'innovativo sistema, che mostra le informazioni in ordine di importanza o urgenza con un ologramma, debutta sulle nuove 208 e 2008 continua a...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Nissan Leaf Nismo RC, la berlina elettrica scende in pista

Redazione web - 0
La versione racing sfoggia un doppio motore elettrico, trazione integrale All-Wheel Drive, 322 Cv e 640 Nm e scatta da 0 a 100...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Riparte da Montecarlo l’avventura dell’Abarth 124 rally

Redazione web - 0
Al via con la celebre gara monegasca la nuova stagione del Campionato mondiale rally, la quarta per la vettura della casa dello scorpione...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Napoli, la lezione degli studenti: “Qui ci sono antifascisti”

Redazione web - 0
Gli allievi del liceo classico Vittorio Emanuele II riprendono il gesto del sindaco di Milano Giuseppe Sala: un cartello sulle porte delle aule...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, Festival delle lezioni di storia: ecco il programma

Redazione web - 0
La seconda edizione si terrà dal 27 febbraio al primo marzo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Poste italiane: un murale per l’ufficio postale di Tramonti

Redazione web - 0
L'opera è parte del Paint-Poste e artisti insieme nel territorio continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bimbo ucciso: messa a Pompei nell’anniversario della morte

Redazione web - 0
Ieri il ricordo a Cardito, dove il piccolo abitava continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, la lezione degli studenti: “Qui ci sono antifascisti”

Redazione web - 0
Gli allievi del liceo classico Vittorio Emanuele II riprendono il gesto del sindaco di Milano Giuseppe Sala: un cartello sulle porte delle aule...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Napoli, Festival delle lezioni di storia: ecco il programma

Redazione web - 0
La seconda edizione si terrà dal 27 febbraio al primo marzo continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Poste italiane: un murale per l’ufficio postale di Tramonti

Redazione web - 0
L'opera è parte del Paint-Poste e artisti insieme nel territorio continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bimbo ucciso: messa a Pompei nell’anniversario della morte

Redazione web - 0
Ieri il ricordo a Cardito, dove il piccolo abitava continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Peugeot, l’i-Cockpit diventa tridimensionale

Motori Redazione web - 0
L'innovativo sistema, che mostra le informazioni in ordine di importanza o urgenza con un ologramma, debutta sulle nuove 208 e 2008 continua a...
Continua a leggere

Nissan Leaf Nismo RC, la berlina elettrica scende in pista

Motori Redazione web - 0
La versione racing sfoggia un doppio motore elettrico, trazione integrale All-Wheel Drive, 322 Cv e 640 Nm e scatta da 0 a 100...
Continua a leggere

Riparte da Montecarlo l’avventura dell’Abarth 124 rally

Motori Redazione web - 0
Al via con la celebre gara monegasca la nuova stagione del Campionato mondiale rally, la quarta per la vettura della casa dello scorpione...
Continua a leggere

Fca e Avis Budget Group, una partnership per la connettività

Motori Redazione web - 0
Il nuovo accordo permetterà alla società di noleggio di poter contare su 22.000 veicoli connessi Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Lancia e Fiat Professional...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli