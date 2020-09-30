Il ritorno della IsoRivolta tra lusso e leggende

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Motori

Nissan Re-Leaf, l’elettrica pronta per le emergenze

Redazione web - 0
Il prototipo è equipaggiato con una potente batteria mobile per la fornitura di alimentazione nelle operazioni di soccorso continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Motori

Mercato dell’usato, ecco i Suv più venduti

Redazione web - 0
Fiat 500X al vertice, seguita da Jeep Renegade e Nissan Qashqai. La classifica delle vendite online continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Motori

La California punta sulla mobilità elettrica

Redazione web - 0
Le comunità locali potranno acquistare bus navetta e furgoni elettrici a batteria da Lightning Systems a condizioni vantaggiose continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Roma, arrestato per minacce aggravate l’uomo che si era barricato in casa

Redazione web - 0
In manette Wladimiro Capanna, 37 anni, già ai domiciliari per rapina, ora a suo carico anche il procurato allarme Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Virus, al via i test salivari per 800 mila studenti. Lunedì parte il progetto

Redazione web - 0
Il direttore dello Spallanzani Vaia annuncia il piano regionale: l'obiettivo è scovare eventuali positivi tra gli studenti in scuole di ogni ordine e grado...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Danno fuoco al gel disinfettante sul tram: incendio spento dall’autista

Redazione web - 0
Fiamme a bordo del mezzo di trasporto dell'Atm subito domate dal manovratore con l'estintore in dotazione sulla vettura. Un atto vandalico condiviso sui social...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Droga, trova hashish nella cameretta della figlia minorenne e la denuncia

Redazione web - 0
A trovare la droga, un involucro con 30 grammi di hashish, è stato il suo patrigno. La 17enne è stata denunciata a piede libero....
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, arrestato per minacce aggravate l’uomo che si era barricato in casa

Redazione web - 0
In manette Wladimiro Capanna, 37 anni, già ai domiciliari per rapina, ora a suo carico anche il procurato allarme Continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Virus, al via i test salivari per 800 mila studenti. Lunedì parte il progetto

Redazione web - 0
Il direttore dello Spallanzani Vaia annuncia il piano regionale: l'obiettivo è scovare eventuali positivi tra gli studenti in scuole di ogni ordine e grado...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Danno fuoco al gel disinfettante sul tram: incendio spento dall’autista

Redazione web - 0
Fiamme a bordo del mezzo di trasporto dell'Atm subito domate dal manovratore con l'estintore in dotazione sulla vettura. Un atto vandalico condiviso sui social...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Droga, trova hashish nella cameretta della figlia minorenne e la denuncia

Redazione web - 0
A trovare la droga, un involucro con 30 grammi di hashish, è stato il suo patrigno. La 17enne è stata denunciata a piede libero....
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Nissan Re-Leaf, l’elettrica pronta per le emergenze

Motori Redazione web - 0
Il prototipo è equipaggiato con una potente batteria mobile per la fornitura di alimentazione nelle operazioni di soccorso continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Mercato dell’usato, ecco i Suv più venduti

Motori Redazione web - 0
Fiat 500X al vertice, seguita da Jeep Renegade e Nissan Qashqai. La classifica delle vendite online continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

La California punta sulla mobilità elettrica

Motori Redazione web - 0
Le comunità locali potranno acquistare bus navetta e furgoni elettrici a batteria da Lightning Systems a condizioni vantaggiose continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Salone di Pechino, il debutto della Maserati MC20 e tutte le altre novità

Motori Redazione web - 0
Suv, elettriche e tanto lusso. Primo bilancio dell'expo cinese che si chiuderà il 5 ottobre continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli