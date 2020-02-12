Il Tar sospende il maxiconcorso della Regione Campania: violato l’anonimato

Diversi candidati esclusi avevano fatto ricorso

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Napoli

Comuni: Benevento, 16 mln per riqualificare la città

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

San Valentino si festeggia al Mann

Redazione web - 0
Biglietto 2X1 per accedere al Museo ed esperienza Slidedoor Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo San Valentino si festeggia al Mann...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Virus e batteri? Ecco come eliminarli dalle mani

Redazione web - 0
Solo nell'ultima settimana l'influenza in Campania ha colpito oltre 14.000 tra bambini e ragazzi di età tra i 5 e 14 anni, come...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Comuni: Benevento, 16 mln per riqualificare la città

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

San Valentino si festeggia al Mann

Redazione web - 0
Biglietto 2X1 per accedere al Museo ed esperienza Slidedoor Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo San Valentino si festeggia al Mann...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Virus e batteri? Ecco come eliminarli dalle mani

Redazione web - 0
Solo nell'ultima settimana l'influenza in Campania ha colpito oltre 14.000 tra bambini e ragazzi di età tra i 5 e 14 anni, come...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Concorso Regione Campania sospeso dal Tar

Redazione web - 0
I giudici del Tar Campania hanno sospeso la procedura concorsuale per l'assunzione di 950 unità di personale a tempo indeterminato presso diversi uffici della...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Comuni: Benevento, 16 mln per riqualificare la città

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

San Valentino si festeggia al Mann

Redazione web - 0
Biglietto 2X1 per accedere al Museo ed esperienza Slidedoor Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo San Valentino si festeggia al Mann...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Virus e batteri? Ecco come eliminarli dalle mani

Redazione web - 0
Solo nell'ultima settimana l'influenza in Campania ha colpito oltre 14.000 tra bambini e ragazzi di età tra i 5 e 14 anni, come...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Concorso Regione Campania sospeso dal Tar

Redazione web - 0
I giudici del Tar Campania hanno sospeso la procedura concorsuale per l'assunzione di 950 unità di personale a tempo indeterminato presso diversi uffici della...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Comuni: Benevento, 16 mln per riqualificare la città

Napoli Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

San Valentino si festeggia al Mann

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Biglietto 2X1 per accedere al Museo ed esperienza Slidedoor Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo San Valentino si festeggia al Mann...
Continua a leggere

Virus e batteri? Ecco come eliminarli dalle mani

Napoli Redazione web - 0
Solo nell'ultima settimana l'influenza in Campania ha colpito oltre 14.000 tra bambini e ragazzi di età tra i 5 e 14 anni, come...
Continua a leggere

Concorso Regione Campania sospeso dal Tar

Napoli Redazione web - 0
I giudici del Tar Campania hanno sospeso la procedura concorsuale per l'assunzione di 950 unità di personale a tempo indeterminato presso diversi uffici della...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli