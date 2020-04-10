Immigration, Malta closes ports

Following the declaration by the Maltese government that it will no longer accept or offer a safe place to irregular migrants, Malta’s position was formally communicated to Libya, Italy and Germany during meetings held between the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo and the Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement Byron Camilleri, and the countries’ respective ambassadors to Malta. In their meeting with the Libyan ambassador, the Maltese Ministers discussed the situation in Libya, where the instability has not only hindered its capacity to deal with the coronavirus, but has also led to the release of migrants from detention centres,

