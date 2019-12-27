Immobile a Dubai: cena con Inzaghi ed Insigne

In un famoso ristorante di carne, l’attaccante della Lazio in compagnia del suo allenatore e del capitano del Napoli

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Decaro: “Temo di dover guardare già oltre questa stagione, progettiamo il futuro”

Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nella trasmissione “Si gonfia la rete” di Raffaele Auriemma è intervenuto Enzo Decaro, attore sceneggiatore. LE SUE PAROLE Mi aspetto qualcosa di buono...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Borghi: “Gattuso ha bisogno di tempo e di mercato. Lobotka simile a Jorginho”

Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nella trasmissione “Si gonfia la rete” di Raffaele Auriemma è intervenuto Stefano Borghi, giornalista. LE SUE PAROLE Non vincere col Sassuolo sarebbe stato...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Darmian verso l’Inter: triennale da 1,8 milioni, si lavora all’accordo col Parma

Redazione web - 0
​La lunga telenovela che vede protagonisti Matteo Darmian e l'​Inter sembra voler giungere al termine. Il difensore, dopo essere stato accostato moltissime volte al...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Pietrelcina, operai ex Ilva e Whirlpool inaugurano presepe

Redazione web - 0
I lavoratori: " "Se San Pio esaudirà desiderio lavoro verremo in pellegrinaggio" continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Avellino, bomba contro negozio: secondo episodio in pochi giorni

Redazione web - 0
Nel mirino una formaggeria continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Qualiano, 18 chili di petardi in camera da letto

Redazione web - 0
Ventinovenne arrestato dai carabinieri continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Botti di Capodanno, nel Salernitano ecco “Quota 100”: 800 grammi di esplosivo

Redazione web - 0
L'ordigno è stato individuato dai carabinieri, ha una potenza pari quasi a quella di una bomba continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Decaro: “Temo di dover guardare già oltre questa stagione, progettiamo il futuro”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nella trasmissione “Si gonfia la rete” di Raffaele Auriemma è intervenuto Enzo Decaro, attore sceneggiatore. LE SUE PAROLE Mi aspetto qualcosa di buono...
Continua a leggere

Borghi: “Gattuso ha bisogno di tempo e di mercato. Lobotka simile a Jorginho”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nella trasmissione “Si gonfia la rete” di Raffaele Auriemma è intervenuto Stefano Borghi, giornalista. LE SUE PAROLE Non vincere col Sassuolo sarebbe stato...
Continua a leggere

Darmian verso l’Inter: triennale da 1,8 milioni, si lavora all’accordo col Parma

Calcio Redazione web - 0
​La lunga telenovela che vede protagonisti Matteo Darmian e l'​Inter sembra voler giungere al termine. Il difensore, dopo essere stato accostato moltissime volte al...
Continua a leggere

Come cambierà il Milan a livello tattico con l’arrivo di Zlatan Ibrahimovic? L’analisi

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Dopo settimane di rumors e indiscrezioni oggi è arrivato il tanto atteso annuncio ufficiale: ​Zlatan Ibrahimovic è ritornato al ​Milan. Il fuoriclasse svedese è...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli