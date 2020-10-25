Immobile aveva detto di sì al Napoli. Poi il dietrofront di De Laurentiis, il retroscena

Il retroscena sul mancato trasferimento di Ciro Immobile al Napoli nel 2016. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Napoli, per Gattuso si torna a parlare di rinnovo: ha incontrato De Laurentiis

Redazione web - 0
Riprendono le trattative tra il Napoli e Gennaro Gattuso per il rinnovo del contratto. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Benevento-Napoli, le formazioni ufficiali: Meret confermato, Insigne torna titolare!

Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli affronterà quest'oggi alle 15 il Benevento di Filippo Inzaghi, squadra che ha battuto la Sampdoria a Genova e il Bologna al Vigorito....
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Gianluca Vialli, vittorie e delusioni

Redazione web - 0
Cosa è stato Gianluca Vialli per la Serie A? Lo Scudetto, la Champions e l'avventura a Londra dell'ex attaccante di Sampdoria e Juventus continua...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

America2020: Sister Act, Barrett e il voto dei (non) credenti

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Sister Act. A un certo punto della serata americana, con l'inverno che comincia a picchiare, una scena da comedy: Trump è sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, furto in casa del laziale Correa mentre giocava all’Olimpico

Redazione web - 0
Ladri in azione nella serata di sabato alla Giustiniana nell'abitazione dell'attaccante argentino, impegnato contro il Bologna. Rubati soldi e orologi di valore Continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid: Conte ha firmato nuovo Dpcm, in vigore da domani!

Redazione web - 0
Giuseppe Conte ha firmato nel corso della notte, a quanto si apprende da fonti di governo, il nuovo Dpcm con le misure...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dpcm, Castelli: “Con restrizioni subito sostegni economici” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Dpcm, Castelli: “Con restrizioni subito sostegni economici” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

America2020: Sister Act, Barrett e il voto dei (non) credenti

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Sister Act. A un certo punto della serata americana, con l'inverno che comincia a picchiare, una scena da comedy: Trump è sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, furto in casa del laziale Correa mentre giocava all’Olimpico

Redazione web - 0
Ladri in azione nella serata di sabato alla Giustiniana nell'abitazione dell'attaccante argentino, impegnato contro il Bologna. Rubati soldi e orologi di valore Continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid: Conte ha firmato nuovo Dpcm, in vigore da domani!

Redazione web - 0
Giuseppe Conte ha firmato nel corso della notte, a quanto si apprende da fonti di governo, il nuovo Dpcm con le misure...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Dpcm, Castelli: “Con restrizioni subito sostegni economici” 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Dpcm, Castelli: “Con restrizioni subito sostegni economici” proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli, per Gattuso si torna a parlare di rinnovo: ha incontrato De Laurentiis

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Riprendono le trattative tra il Napoli e Gennaro Gattuso per il rinnovo del contratto. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Benevento-Napoli, le formazioni ufficiali: Meret confermato, Insigne torna titolare!

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Napoli affronterà quest'oggi alle 15 il Benevento di Filippo Inzaghi, squadra che ha battuto la Sampdoria a Genova e il Bologna al Vigorito....
Continua a leggere

Gianluca Vialli, vittorie e delusioni

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Cosa è stato Gianluca Vialli per la Serie A? Lo Scudetto, la Champions e l'avventura a Londra dell'ex attaccante di Sampdoria e Juventus continua...
Continua a leggere

Caso Milik, la soluzione è vicina: c’è la decisione del polacco per gennaio

Calcio Redazione web - 0
L'attaccante del Napoli, Arek Milik, ha deciso il suo futuro per gennaio: via subito o a costo zero? continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli