Incognite su futuro di Lagardère, resta nodo cessione Hachette. Dipendenti preoccupati 

Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

L’articolo Incognite su futuro di Lagardère, resta nodo cessione Hachette. Dipendenti preoccupati proviene da Notiziedi.

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Pozzuoli

Adinolfi nuovo presidente Giovani Confapi, ‘da noi proposte concrete’  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Adinolfi nuovo presidente Giovani Confapi, ‘da noi proposte concrete' proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Record d’attesa per manovra, dopo 1 mese ancora non approda in parlamento 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Record d'attesa per manovra, dopo 1 mese ancora non approda in parlamento proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Alitalia: primo cda Ita, approvazione nuovo piano entro dicembre  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Alitalia: primo cda Ita, approvazione nuovo piano entro dicembre proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Adinolfi nuovo presidente Giovani Confapi, ‘da noi proposte concrete’  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Adinolfi nuovo presidente Giovani Confapi, ‘da noi proposte concrete' proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Le vie dello shopping a «numero chiuso»: metro, stop a due stazioni

Redazione web - 0
Nel finesettimana off limits dalle 10 alle 20 le fermate Spagna e Flaminio. Le arterie principali saranno transennate all'inizio e alla fine, se necessario...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cassino, omicidio Gabriel Feroleto: condannata a 30 anni la mamma

Redazione web - 0
Donatella Di Bona, nell'aprile del 2019, aveva soffocato a mani nude il figlio di 28 mesi. Accusato di concorso in omicidio l'ex amante e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, accessi contingentati nelle vie dello shopping nel weekend. Chiuse metro Spagna e Flaminio

Redazione web - 0
Regione, allo studio un'ordinanza per la prevenzione: nel fine settimana chiusi i maxi store e dei mercati all'aperto. Esclusi alimentari e farmacie Continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Adinolfi nuovo presidente Giovani Confapi, ‘da noi proposte concrete’  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Adinolfi nuovo presidente Giovani Confapi, ‘da noi proposte concrete' proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Le vie dello shopping a «numero chiuso»: metro, stop a due stazioni

Redazione web - 0
Nel finesettimana off limits dalle 10 alle 20 le fermate Spagna e Flaminio. Le arterie principali saranno transennate all'inizio e alla fine, se necessario...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cassino, omicidio Gabriel Feroleto: condannata a 30 anni la mamma

Redazione web - 0
Donatella Di Bona, nell'aprile del 2019, aveva soffocato a mani nude il figlio di 28 mesi. Accusato di concorso in omicidio l'ex amante e...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, accessi contingentati nelle vie dello shopping nel weekend. Chiuse metro Spagna e Flaminio

Redazione web - 0
Regione, allo studio un'ordinanza per la prevenzione: nel fine settimana chiusi i maxi store e dei mercati all'aperto. Esclusi alimentari e farmacie Continua...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Adinolfi nuovo presidente Giovani Confapi, ‘da noi proposte concrete’  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Adinolfi nuovo presidente Giovani Confapi, ‘da noi proposte concrete' proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere

Record d’attesa per manovra, dopo 1 mese ancora non approda in parlamento 

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Record d'attesa per manovra, dopo 1 mese ancora non approda in parlamento proviene da...
Continua a leggere

Alitalia: primo cda Ita, approvazione nuovo piano entro dicembre  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Alitalia: primo cda Ita, approvazione nuovo piano entro dicembre proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere

Manovra, riunioni a Mef su bilancio. Pressing per scostamento  

Pozzuoli Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Manovra, riunioni a Mef su bilancio. Pressing per scostamento proviene da Notiziedi....
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli