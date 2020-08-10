Inter-Leverkusen 2-1: Barella e Lukaku regalano a Conte la semifinale di Europa League

Tra i nerazzurri e i tedeschi termina continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Inter-Leverkusen 2-1, le pagelle: Lukaku dominante. Eriksen, che ingresso!

Redazione web - 0
Vittoria dei nerazzurri che si guadagnano così la semifinale d'Europa League contro Shakhtar Donetsk o Basilea continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Sconcerti: “Sarri alla Roma potrebbe dare il meglio di sé”

Redazione web - 0
Il giornalista Mario Sconcerti ha parlato ai microfoni di TMW Radio della prossima squadra che potrebbe allenare Sarri. Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni. Sconcerti: "Sarri...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

VIDEO | Inter 2-0 Leverkusen: i gol di Barella e Lukaku per il bis nerazzurro

Redazione web - 0
I gol di Barella e Lukaku per il doppio vantaggio dell'Inter sul Bayer Leverkusen: il video continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

**Fase 3: Murero (Unina), ‘con IA +16% Pil al 2030 ma è fallace’** 

Redazione web - 0
Docente Università Federico II ospita branstorming Unesco: “Ci sono ancora problemi da risolvere” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo **Fase...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bonus, Misiani: “Privilegiato velocità, ma era stato di emergenza” 

Redazione web - 0
“Si può sempre fare meglio, ma dobbiamo tenere conto del contesto. Presentazione della dichiarazione dei redditi e dell'isee paletti sacrosanti in una condizione normale”...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Un edificio è crollato su alcuni bambini a Baltimora

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Un'esplosione causata da una fuga di gas ha causato il crollo di un edificio a Baltimora: sotto le macerie sono rimasti anche...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, l’Università ‘Federico II’ alza a 24mila euro ‘No Tax Area’ 

Redazione web - 0
Rettore De Vivo: “Usiamo Isee corrente. Solo investendo sul capitale Umano il nostro Paese potrà uscire dalla crisi economica” Continua...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

**Fase 3: Murero (Unina), ‘con IA +16% Pil al 2030 ma è fallace’** 

Redazione web - 0
Docente Università Federico II ospita branstorming Unesco: “Ci sono ancora problemi da risolvere” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo **Fase...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Bonus, Misiani: “Privilegiato velocità, ma era stato di emergenza” 

Redazione web - 0
“Si può sempre fare meglio, ma dobbiamo tenere conto del contesto. Presentazione della dichiarazione dei redditi e dell'isee paletti sacrosanti in una condizione normale”...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Un edificio è crollato su alcuni bambini a Baltimora

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Un'esplosione causata da una fuga di gas ha causato il crollo di un edificio a Baltimora: sotto le macerie sono rimasti anche...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus, l’Università ‘Federico II’ alza a 24mila euro ‘No Tax Area’ 

Redazione web - 0
Rettore De Vivo: “Usiamo Isee corrente. Solo investendo sul capitale Umano il nostro Paese potrà uscire dalla crisi economica” Continua...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Inter-Leverkusen 2-1, le pagelle: Lukaku dominante. Eriksen, che ingresso!

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Vittoria dei nerazzurri che si guadagnano così la semifinale d'Europa League contro Shakhtar Donetsk o Basilea continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Sconcerti: “Sarri alla Roma potrebbe dare il meglio di sé”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il giornalista Mario Sconcerti ha parlato ai microfoni di TMW Radio della prossima squadra che potrebbe allenare Sarri. Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni. Sconcerti: "Sarri...
Continua a leggere

VIDEO | Inter 2-0 Leverkusen: i gol di Barella e Lukaku per il bis nerazzurro

Calcio Redazione web - 0
I gol di Barella e Lukaku per il doppio vantaggio dell'Inter sul Bayer Leverkusen: il video continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Inter, Marotta: “Ottimista per i quarti. Pirlo? Juve coraggiosa”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le parole di Beppe Marotta, ad dell'Inter, sulla sfida col Bayer Leverkusen e su Pirlo-Juve continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli