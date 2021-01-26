Inter-Milan, la lista dei convocati di Pioli per il derby di Coppa Italia

La lista dei convocati del Milan per il derby di Coppa Italia contro l’Inter. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Marsiglia, Milik si presenta: “A Napoli momento difficile, ma io mi sono sempre impegnato”

Redazione web - 0
Arkadiusz Milik ha già iniziato la sua avventura al Marsiglia, giocando una manciata di minuti contro il Monaco. Stamattina, il polacco si è presentato...
Calcio

Papu Gomez lascia Bergamo: “I tifosi mi mancheranno, ora l’Atalanta è una big d’Europa”

Redazione web - 0
Le ultime parole del Papu prima del volo che da Bergamo lo porterà a Siviglia. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Varricchio: “Conosco bene De Laurentiis, il suo silenzio è preoccupante. Gattuso merita più tempo a Napoli. E sullo Spezia…”

Redazione web - 0
Massimiliano Varricchio, ex calciatore, fra le tante di Napoli e Spezia, è intervenuto ai microfoni de “Il Sogno Nel Cuore”, trasmissione in onda su...
