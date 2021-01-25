Inter-Milan: orario, dove vederla in diretta TV, streaming LIVE e probabili formazioni

Tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul Derby di Coppa Italia tra Inter e Milan. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

FOCUS | Chi è Marley Aké, il nuovo colpo di mercato della Juve in arrivo dal Marsiglia

Redazione web - 0
Marley Akè arriva alla Juventus. Alla scoperta del nuovo acquisto della formazione bianconera. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Milan, Pioli: “La Coppa Italia è un discorso a parte rispetto al campionato. Calhanoglu out, a rischio Mandzukic”

Redazione web - 0
Le parole del tecnico rossonero alla vigilia dell'atteso derby di Coppa Italia contro l'Inter. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Corbo: “Napoli gestito male, non ci sono i calciatori per questo modulo. Ieri sconfitta grave”

Redazione web - 0
Il giornalista Antonio Corbo ha rilasciato quest'oggi alcune dichiarazioni a Radio Marte su alcuni temi attuali in casa Napoli dopo gli ultimi deludenti risultati. CLICCA...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Xi apre il Forum di Davos e rilancia il multilarismo

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La pandemia di Covid-19 “è tutt'altro che finita e occorre combattere ancora”. Lo ha detto il presidente cinese, Xi Jinping, nel...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Antisemitismo, il rabbino capo di Roma Di Segni: «Come il Covid, oggi ha sue varianti. Speriamo nei vaccini»

Redazione web - 0
"La responsabilità è personale» ha risposto su Radio24 alla richiesta di perdono di Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia per la firma delle leggi razziali da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, sequestrate mascherine U-Mask: inchiesta della Procura per frode

Redazione web - 0
La disposizione per effettuare analisi sulla effettiva capacità di filtraggio dei dispositivi e controllare se è conforme a quanto dichiarato dall'azienda. Della vicenda si...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Arrestato Algero Corretini (rapper 1727wrldstar): maltrattamenti alla compagna

Redazione web - 0
Simona Vergaro, la vittima della violenza, ha riportato 30 giorni di prognosi per una lesione al timpano e anche una frattura alle costole ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Xi apre il Forum di Davos e rilancia il multilarismo

Redazione web - 0
AGI – La pandemia di Covid-19 “è tutt'altro che finita e occorre combattere ancora”. Lo ha detto il presidente cinese, Xi Jinping, nel...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Antisemitismo, il rabbino capo di Roma Di Segni: «Come il Covid, oggi ha sue varianti. Speriamo nei vaccini»

Redazione web - 0
"La responsabilità è personale» ha risposto su Radio24 alla richiesta di perdono di Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia per la firma delle leggi razziali da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Milano, sequestrate mascherine U-Mask: inchiesta della Procura per frode

Redazione web - 0
La disposizione per effettuare analisi sulla effettiva capacità di filtraggio dei dispositivi e controllare se è conforme a quanto dichiarato dall'azienda. Della vicenda si...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Arrestato Algero Corretini (rapper 1727wrldstar): maltrattamenti alla compagna

Redazione web - 0
Simona Vergaro, la vittima della violenza, ha riportato 30 giorni di prognosi per una lesione al timpano e anche una frattura alle costole ...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

FOCUS | Chi è Marley Aké, il nuovo colpo di mercato della Juve in arrivo dal Marsiglia

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Marley Akè arriva alla Juventus. Alla scoperta del nuovo acquisto della formazione bianconera. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Milan, Pioli: “La Coppa Italia è un discorso a parte rispetto al campionato. Calhanoglu out, a rischio Mandzukic”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le parole del tecnico rossonero alla vigilia dell'atteso derby di Coppa Italia contro l'Inter. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Corbo: “Napoli gestito male, non ci sono i calciatori per questo modulo. Ieri sconfitta grave”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il giornalista Antonio Corbo ha rilasciato quest'oggi alcune dichiarazioni a Radio Marte su alcuni temi attuali in casa Napoli dopo gli ultimi deludenti risultati. CLICCA...
Continua a leggere

Bucciantini: “Il problema del Napoli è la discontinuità, ma la stagione non è compromessa”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il giornalista Marco Bucciantini ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni quest'oggi a Radio Marte su alcuni temi attuali in casa azzurra. CLICCA QUI PER RESTARE SEMPRE AGGIORNATO...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli