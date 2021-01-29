Inter, non solo Dzeko-Sanchez. I nerazzurri studiano il colpo last minute: le ultime

L’Inter potrebbe cedere anche Pinamonti: in nerazzurro potrebbe tornare Eder continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Da Elmas a Koulibaly, il Napoli abbraccia Gattuso: “Siamo tutti con lui”

Redazione web - 0
Da Elmas a Koulibaly, il Napoli abbraccia Gattuso: “Siamo tutti con lui” Dopo il successo con lo Spezia giocatori unanimi: “Speriamo di fare...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Chi sono i giocatori più popolari in Cina? Comanda Cristiano Ronaldo: la classifica

Redazione web - 0
Cristiano Ronaldo è il calciatore più amato e più seguito in Cina. Ecco la classifica completa continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juve, Scamacca affare in ‘stile Chiesa’: pronta l’ultima offerta per convincere il Sassuolo

Redazione web - 0
Gianluca Scamacca nel mirino della Juventus: l'ultima idea dei bianconeri per l'attaccante continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Cinema chiusi, le sale non moriranno mai, ma il settore si gioca il futuro

Redazione web - 0
Su Roma si stanno concentrando e sviluppando molte attività nell'eco-sistema audiovisivo: Il boom dell'offerta di produzione televisiva creata dai nuovi player digitali (Netflix, Apple,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Fontana: «Lombardia da zona gialla. Ora il governo deve tenerne conto»

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente della Regione, Attilio Fontana, è intervenuto con un post su Facebook. Oggi la decisione del ministero della Salute. "Da tre settimane abbiamo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trova il lavoro su «Telegram», ma finisce nella truffa dei pacchi

Redazione web - 0
Il giovane finito nel giro delle carte di credito clonate; raggirati i colossi del commercio online. Doveva rispedire ai mittenti (indicati di volta in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, manifestazione degli studenti «La scuola è il futuro? Pensateci ora»

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento alla metro di Piramide per non più di 2-300 liceali, in rappresentanza di vari istituti: fra le richieste piano nazionale straordinario sull'edilizia scolastica...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Cinema chiusi, le sale non moriranno mai, ma il settore si gioca il futuro

Redazione web - 0
Su Roma si stanno concentrando e sviluppando molte attività nell'eco-sistema audiovisivo: Il boom dell'offerta di produzione televisiva creata dai nuovi player digitali (Netflix, Apple,...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Fontana: «Lombardia da zona gialla. Ora il governo deve tenerne conto»

Redazione web - 0
Il presidente della Regione, Attilio Fontana, è intervenuto con un post su Facebook. Oggi la decisione del ministero della Salute. "Da tre settimane abbiamo...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trova il lavoro su «Telegram», ma finisce nella truffa dei pacchi

Redazione web - 0
Il giovane finito nel giro delle carte di credito clonate; raggirati i colossi del commercio online. Doveva rispedire ai mittenti (indicati di volta in...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Roma, manifestazione degli studenti «La scuola è il futuro? Pensateci ora»

Redazione web - 0
Appuntamento alla metro di Piramide per non più di 2-300 liceali, in rappresentanza di vari istituti: fra le richieste piano nazionale straordinario sull'edilizia scolastica...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Da Elmas a Koulibaly, il Napoli abbraccia Gattuso: “Siamo tutti con lui”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Da Elmas a Koulibaly, il Napoli abbraccia Gattuso: “Siamo tutti con lui” Dopo il successo con lo Spezia giocatori unanimi: “Speriamo di fare...
Continua a leggere

Chi sono i giocatori più popolari in Cina? Comanda Cristiano Ronaldo: la classifica

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Cristiano Ronaldo è il calciatore più amato e più seguito in Cina. Ecco la classifica completa continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Juve, Scamacca affare in ‘stile Chiesa’: pronta l’ultima offerta per convincere il Sassuolo

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Gianluca Scamacca nel mirino della Juventus: l'ultima idea dei bianconeri per l'attaccante continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Da Otavio a Thauvin, il Milan continua il suo mercato: il piano per l’estate di Maldini

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Florian Thauvin e Otavio del Porto nel mirino del Milan: possibili colpi a parametro zero continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli